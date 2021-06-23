It’s easy to miss the small, yellow marker inside the garage at the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department.
For Chris Legg, it’s a daily reminder of community triumph, something he and many others contributed to when many were without hope.
Five years ago this week, parts of central and southern West Virginia received eight to 10 inches of rain in roughly eight hours, triggering a massive flood that resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and the displacement of hundreds more.
In Clendenin, rain quickly pushed the Elk River out of its banks.
“There was 5 feet of water in the station,” Legg, a member of the town’s volunteer fire department, said. “Everybody’s fire gear was ruined.”
Nearby at Schafer’s Room and Board, an assisted living facility that housed approximately 25 residents, the rising water forced residents to evacuate.
Legg was among the first responders who aided residents, “pushing the elderly out in their wheelchairs literally with water up to their neck.”
“We sheltered them on porches here on the backstreets,” Legg said. “The community really came together, let us use their porches. Some people still had their gas, so we could get the patients warm and start drying them off. We didn’t really have food or water but, again, the community came together and whatever was in their house was ours to help with patients.”
Much of the department’s resources had been diverted to assist in Richwood, which was also hit hard by the flood. That left Clendenin with roughly eight of its own to contend with the rising water — including only three first responders certified for water rescues.
“If it hadn’t been for community members,” Legg said, “the situation could’ve turned out devastating for a lot more people.”
The rainfall on June 23, 2016, had serious effects for residents across the region. People were trapped in their homes or cars. Vehicles were swept up and carried away by rushing waters. Houses were uprooted; one video of a home engulfed in flames floating away from its foundation went viral.
People from all over the world descended on these areas to lend a hand in the days after, doing whatever they could to evacuate, clean and give — or even just bring a sense of hope. Within the state, groups of volunteers banded together to provide support through gathering resources, providing labor and everything in between.
Flooding in Richwood was a truly eye-opening experience for Alex Jarvis, then a West Virginia University student who had grown up in Nicholas County.
“One of the things that kind of stuck with me of how severe the flood was [was] when the water of the Cherry River came up and got onto the football field,” he said. “I grew up in Nicholas County, I had seen the Cherry River flood some, but obviously not anywhere near this bad. It ripped the fence out of the ground at one portion, and I’m sure it’s some compound of water and debris that ripped the fence out, and it was caked to the football field.”
The school year following the flood, Jarvis took a college class that worked with students at Herbert Hoover High School, in Elkview. The school’s building was deemed a total loss due to damage sustained from the flood, forcing students to attend classes at Elkview Middle before temporary classrooms were built.
“I’m thinking, walking in, seeing a bunch of 13-, 14-, 15-, 16-, 18-year-old kids, that this is really going to take a toll on them, and it did,” Jarvis said. “To some of them, it was really hard, whether they lost a family member or lost their entire house.
“These kids, they just had no quit in them and were not deterred at all and ready to just get back to a normal life. Whatever they had to do to fight out of what they lived through.”
Legg said his experiences, as both a volunteer and a flood victim, gave him a new perspective on life.
“I’ve been through combat — I’ve been through a lot of stuff — but going through this flood was a whole different ball game,” Legg said. “You saw how finite life is and how quickly things can change. Within an hour, your whole life can change.”