Metro 911 warned drivers to delay travel Thursday morning as commuters set off for work.
"Many roadways in Kanawha County are covered with snow. ... Ice covered roadways under the snow is adding to the very hazardous driving conditions," the agency announced on Twitter.
A section of I-64 westbound near the Cross Lanes exit was shut down for much of the morning due to reports of stuck tractor trailers. Metro 911 reported the road was reopened around 10:30 a.m.
The agency reported several other accidents and shut down roads around the county in the morning hours, including Greenbrier Street near Oakridge Drive.
In addition to the roadway hazards, Metro 911 said there were reports of power outages and warned to avoid downed power lines. They asked for downed power lines to be reported to Metro Community Support at 304-744-6843.