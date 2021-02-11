Metro 911 is warning drivers to delay travel Thursday morning as commuters set off for work.
"Many roadways in Kanawha County are covered with snow. ... Ice covered roadways under the snow is adding to the very hazardous driving conditions," the agency announced on Twitter.
Metro 911 said a section of I-64 westbound near the Cross Lanes exit is shut down due to reports of stuck tractor trailers.
The agency reported several other accidents and shut down roads around the county, including Greenbrier Street near Oakridge Drive.
In addition to the roadway hazards, Metro 911 said there are reports of power outages and warned to avoid downed power lines. They asked for downed power lines to be reported to Metro Community Support at 304-744-6843.