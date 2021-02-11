Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.