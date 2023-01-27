Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A little over a day after it started collecting donations for residents affected by a Charleston apartment building fire, the United Way of Central West Virginia had raised more than $8,000 as of Friday afternoon.

The nonprofit organization is collecting monetary donations for residents displaced by the fire that destroyed the Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard earlier this week. Mountain Mission is collecting nonmonetary donations for the residents.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

mediallc.com. Follow @LoriKersey

WV on Twitter.

