A little over a day after it started collecting donations for residents affected by a Charleston apartment building fire, the United Way of Central West Virginia had raised more than $8,000 as of Friday afternoon.
The nonprofit organization is collecting monetary donations for residents displaced by the fire that destroyed the Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard earlier this week. Mountain Mission is collecting nonmonetary donations for the residents.
Leaders of both say the community is responding to the need.
“It’s been pretty steady,” Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way, said of donations. “But the beauty of that is, it’s mainly, you know, 20s and 40s. And it’s people who are giving what they can. And that’s what makes it so special.”
The destroyed apartment building had 37 units, 35 of which were occupied, the Charleston Fire Department has said. The American Red Cross has been providing financial assistance to displaced residents. The building’s property management company, Patriot Services Group, is covering the hotel bill for residents in need of a place to stay while the management company works to get them into new housing units in the area.
O’Neal said the agency does not have a stop date for when people can donate to support the residents but, typically during disasters, the donations slow down when their stories about drop out of the news media.
“That money will be used for what they can’t get anywhere else,” she said of donations. “So, if we need to buy a refrigerator, if we need to do utility, or rental deposits, if they need something household-wise they couldn’t find, if they need a curling iron that they couldn’t get. It would be anything that we can’t get donated.”
When people are housed, what’s left of the money can be equally distributed to the residents, O’Neal said.
The United Way is not taking administrative costs from the donated money, she said.
“We welcome people to stop by if they have questions about where the money is going,” O’Neal said. “We always want to be transparent. We’re just happy that we can help in some fashion.”
John Roberts, director of Mountain Mission, said his organization has received lots of phone calls from people wanting to donate furniture, clothing, dishes and other household items.
“And we need all of that,” he said. “We are collecting everything.”
Roberts said clothing was the first thing the organization distributed to displaced residents. The residents came to the organization’s secondhand shop Friday to pick out clothing items.
With the residents’ immediate needs, as far as shelter and food, taken care of, Mountain Mission is trying to make sure they have toiletries and personal care items they might need. It also will help get furniture and other items for residents as they get into new housing, he said.
“We’re collecting the furniture and additional clothing, and different dishes and cookware now, so that, when they get that apartment, we can then do phase two,” Roberts said. “And that gives them what they need to be self-sustaining in their own home, with the furniture and bedding and things that they need.”
Donations of household items and clothing may be taken to Mountain Mission’s stores or donation center, Roberts said. People with large items to donate can call the office, at 304-344-3407, to arrange to have it picked up.
“We have received a tremendous amount of phone calls from caring people all across the area that want to know how they can help,” Roberts said. “And many of them have already put their actions into gear and have either dropped off items or called us to schedule our truck to come and pick items up. So, we have received very positive feedback from the communities to help these families in need.”
Mountain Mission is located at 1620 Seventh Ave., in Charleston. To donate money to assist families, visit the United Way of Central West Virginia online and specify the fire in the donation notes at https://www.unitedway cwv.org/ or in person at One United Way Square, in Charleston.
