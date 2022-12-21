Moore appointed to fill term on Kanawha County magistrate court Staff reports Dec 21, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to fill the remaining term of a Kanawha County magistrate who resigned last week. Moore, who works as an assistant in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, will replace Ward Harshbarger III as the Division 8 magistrate. Harshbarger, a magistrate for nearly 37 years, resigned effective Dec. 16 after being admonished by the state Judicial Investigation Commission for violations of the state Code of Judicial Conduct. According to an order from Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey, Moore’s term as magistrate will begin Jan. 14, 2023, and continue through Dec. 31, 2024. Moore did not return a call seeking comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kacie L. Moore Magistrate Ward Harshbarger Iii Law Kanawha County Jennifer Bailey Judicial Investigation Commission State Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston law firm seeking $8.5M in unpaid fees from Justice-owned companiesNew Laidley Field manager sprucing up the placeMarshall football notebook: Fans nearly doubled Myrtle Beach Bowl attendance recordThe Food Guy: Recovery Sports Grill scores a new menuCharleston City Council approves using budget surplus money to fund projectsTwo men charged with first degree robbery, malicious wounding after Cross Lanes shooting MondayPrep basketball roundup: Gabbert helps Greenbrier East boys to 74-69 win over PrincetonWVU faces a serious recruiting dilemmaMan's flower business blossoms after dog grooming career fails to take rootDear Abby: Woman still gets the cold shoulder from stepdaughter See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator