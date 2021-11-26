With a few days left before the deadline, about 120 organizations have applied to be part of Charleston’s Christmas parade, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Friday.
This year’s “Christmas Candyland” themed parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Applications to participate in the parade are due to the city by Tuesday. The deadline was initially set for Nov. 15, but was extended, Goodwin said.
“I think because of COVID, people were just wondering are we going to do it and just making sure that their team/organization was going to be able to do it,” she said. “So, we just gave everybody a little bit more time to get things done this year.”
In addition to more participants, Goodwin said more people were watching the parade.
“We had more people on the road watching the parade than we’ve ever had before,” Goodwin said. “And the only reason why we know that is we took drones over top in 2019. We have photos, and some drone footage. You know, the crowd was insane in 2019.
“We expect it to be we expect it to be about the same [this year]. Hopefully, Mother Nature will be kind to us.”
Goodwin said the city doesn’t have a set number of participants it’s aiming for this year, but will try to balance having a big parade without it taking too long.
“Everybody always wants bigger and better, [but] we’re also trying to make sure that we make it a parade in which people can watch the whole thing without having to wait two hours to see Santa in the cold,” she said.
Goodwin said this year’s parade will have more volunteers to keep it moving.
“Instead of having big gaps in a parade, which always happens because of folks like me who pass out too much candy and take their time, it’ll flow a little bit better,” Goodwin said.
Lineup for the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on Kanawha Boulevard.