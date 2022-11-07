A little more than 11% of West Virginia voters cast their ballots during the early voting period leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. A total of 130,211 people had cast their ballots, according to unofficial results released by Secretary of State Mac Warner.
There are more than 1.1 million registered voters in West Virginia.
The early voting numbers aren't as high as they were during the most recent midterm election cycle in 2018, Warner said, but he considered the early voting period to have gone “extremely well.”
In 2018, 47.93% of eligible voters in West Virginia cast their ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
“The key is, people are getting out and voting,” Warner said Monday. “I hope that portends well for great voter turnout tomorrow. We have good weather across the state, and the county clerks have made it as easy as possible to vote.”
Kanawha County had the highest number of ballots cast, with 12,897 people voting during the early voting period, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said.
The county’s newest early voting site, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building on Charleston’s West Side, saw 1,379 voters. Only the Voter Registration Office in downtown Charleston, with 5,414, saw more early voters. McCormick and Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said the county would consider moving to a larger space within the Girl Scouts building during future elections.
“In my judgment ... the success of it, we've already outgrown it,” Carper said. “I was down there myself and some people left simply because of the lines. Of course, compared to other states, where the lines are two or three hours long, 15 minutes is not too bad. But we need a bigger room, in my judgment.”
Carper said he believes there are bigger rooms in the Girl Scouts building where the clerk’s office can set up.
“I hope to stay in that same building. But, just my position, is it’s not big enough, especially for a presidential election,” he said. “You’ll have twice the number of people.”
Carper said South Hills and South Charleston also would be good places to open early voting sites in the future.
Totals for other early voting sites were: 597 at Belle Town Hall; 553 at Marmet Town Hall; 889 at the Sissonville branch of the Kanawha County Public Library; 457 at Nitro Municipal Court; 1,226 at St. Albans City Hall; 1,250 at the Cross Lanes detachment of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office; and 1,124 at the Elkview Community Center. The total also included eight provisional ballots.
The Kanawha County Clerk’s Office also sent 1,509 absentee ballots and received about 1,016 back, according to the county. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.
Rounding out the highest-voting counties during the 10-day early voting period that ended Saturday were Monongalia, with 10,996 ballots; Wood, with 9,355; Berkeley, with 6,192; and Cabell, with 5,977.
McDowell County had the fewest number of people to utilize the early voting cycle. A total of 368 people in McDowell voted during the early voting time frame.
Sorted by political party, there was only a difference of 116 people between Democrats and Republicans. A total of 45,626 Democrats and 45,510 Republicans voted during the early voting period.
Another 18,489 people with no party affiliation voted during the early voting period.
There are plenty of resources still available for people who are going to vote on Election Day.
Voting in West Virginia will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Once the polls close, the secretary of state's website will launch at 8 p.m., Warner said. He asked West Virginians not to expect instant results, saying there are a lot of factors that can affect the timeliness of election results.
The more competitive a political race is, for instance, the longer it is likely to take to tally the total, Warner said. He encouraged West Virginians to use reliable sources when getting information about election results.
“Do not rely on social media,” Warner said. “It may not have the most recent information. I do encourage people to get information from trusted sources — county clerks and the Secretary of State's Office.”
Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood, who serves as president of the West Virginia County Clerk's Association, encouraged voters to make sure they know where their voting precinct is before leaving to vote.
“We had redistricting last year, so just be aware of where your precinct is at,” Wood said. “Don't assume your polling place is the same as it was in 2020.”
Registered voters should have received a notification by mail from their respective county clerks informing them of any precinct changes, Wood said.
Voters who are unsure about where their voting precincts are may call their county clerk's office for more information. Voters also may visit the secretary of state's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in their name and birthday to figure out where they can go to vote.
Likewise, sample ballots also are available at GoVoteWV.com by clicking the box that says “Sample Ballot PDFs by Precinct.” Sample ballots also are displayed at individual precincts.
The 2022 general election is Tuesday.