Pre-Election
Poll workers stop by the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office, in Charleston, Monday. Here, Kenny Akers loads a car with supplies for Election Day, including ballots. The midterm election is Tuesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A little more than 11% of West Virginia voters cast their ballots during the early voting period leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. A total of 130,211 people had cast their ballots, according to unofficial results released by Secretary of State Mac Warner.

There are more than 1.1 million registered voters in West Virginia.

