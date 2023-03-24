When burnt out on the daily grind, some flip on the TV and slide into other peoples' shoes to escape. Others outfit their own shoes with 70mm aluminum wheels and slide blocks and roll away.
Behind a door marked with a green moon and dagger, a staircase leads up to an otherwise unassuming building on the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. There, you'll find the hidden workshop of Mountain Skate Co., a local specialist in sole-ful surgery.
"It's very intriguing when someone brings a [shoe] in and you have to figure it out. It's meticulous work," owner Emily Vealey said. "I have a good attention to detail, so I love breaking things down and really finding the problems and sorting it out. It's something to clear your mind."
Mountain Skate Co. is the bespoke brainchild of the Clay County-native Vealey, who switches her attention from state job to skate job each day during her off-hours. She crafts wildly personalized, custom roller skates made from all manner of footwear for derbies, jams, skateparks and sidewalks.
Once a prospective skater submits their kicks of choice -- whether a pair of fresh vintage Nike sneakers, some pink Doc Martins or cowboy boots featuring wild embroidery -- plates are affixed, the necessary trimming done and parts modified to fit over the course of several days.
"I love to build park skates, because you get all these extra things to add on. You can get wide trucks and all this stuff, slide blocks," said Vealey, showing off a project. "But the thing with skating is, none of the brands match their stuff, so it's like a whole puzzle to get a park skate put together. It's really an art."
But there is more to Vealey's tinkering than a creative outlet.
"I really wanted to open this business. One, to help people get their dream skates, because you can't get that locally around here," she said. "I want to help people get what I wanted -- dream skates."
Vealey's dream for Mountain Skate Co. first began to materialize when a friend gifted her with her ideal pair of boots for transforming into a pair of skates ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I couldn't find anybody to mount it for me, so I went down the rabbit hole," Vealey said.
Having just recently helped build a small skatepark in her and her skateboarder husband's garage, she took matters into her own hands.
"I just started taking all his old skateboard parts, because you know you couldn't get anything. So I took all his old skateboards, took them apart, took all the bearings and bushings, everything I could find in our garage, and just started building skates out of my tennis shoes, practicing on mine," Vealey said. "And I have a handful of friends that wanted skates built, too, so they started sending me tennis shoes."
A full-fledged park skater in her adult life, Vealey's love for the sport extends back to a time long before she was hitting ramps and before the pandemic, to memories of skating the underground roller rink below her local Dollar General as a little girl and making treks to skate Coonskin Park.
"I skated crazy as a kid," Vealey said. "Every Halloween, I was a killer hockey player, just so I could wear my skates on Halloween."
As a young girl, Vealey found that it was her skating peers who sometimes came off a bit on the frightening side.
"As a girl on roller skates at the skatepark, you've got your guys on bikes, your guys on scooters and roller blades and stuff, and it's very intimidating. I wanted to, as a kid, to go to Coonskin, but it's scary out there when you're the only one," Vealey said. "I'm trying to bring community to it. That's our mission statement."
To further that goal, Mountain Skate Co. hosts regular rollout events where a fleet of skaters roll along together, as well as preplanned group skating sessions at Skatepark of Charleston in the summer.
"I want to be down there every Wednesday night in the summertime. If there's a little girl that's been wanting to do it, I want them to feel comfortable and I want them to know they are welcome in our skatepark," Vealey said.
"Don't be scared, come down here. I'm going to be falling all over the place. Come fall down with me, it's going to be fun. Everybody, I don't care what you are, everybody is welcome at the skatepark in Charleston, West Virginia."
Longer term, Vealey said she hopes to one day grow outside the confines of the space she shares with her husband's tattoo shop, Iron Moon Tattoo, to house an indoor skating facility. For now, she's happy focusing on fostering a growing community from her corner of the world.
"I'm not here to get rich, I'm here to make this accessible and build a community of fun," Vealey said. "We just want to have fun and feel like we belong somewhere."
Mountain Skate Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and is otherwise available by appointment. Vealey said she hopes to add weekday hours in the future. For more information, call 304-974-0317.