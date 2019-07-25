Mrs. International pageant not returning to Charleston

After three years of calling Charleston home, the Mrs. International beauty pageant will be heading to a new host city in 2020, the pageant director said Thursday.
The pageant, which according to its website showcases married woman ages 21 to 56, with more than 100 U.S. and international participants, has been held in Charleston for the past three years, including the 2019 edition that wrapped up last Saturday.
Pageant director Mary Richardson said she had hoped to renew the pageant’s contract with Charleston for another three years, but said the city wasn’t interested.
“We had every intention of staying three more years, but quite frankly, we weren’t invited back,” she said.
After a search for a new host city, Richardson said the pageant has signed a three-year contract with Kingsport, Tennessee.
“We were pretty devastated,” she said of moving the pageant from Charleston. “We felt like it was a good fit, and the contestants love West Virginia.”
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said that, after consulting with downtown businesses and the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau, she decided not to renew the contract.
“It’s my responsibility to make sure every single dollar we spend of city money has a significant return on investment,” Goodwin said Thursday.
She said under the contract, the city paid $50,000 a year to pageant organizers to host the pageant, and provided transportation and other services.
Compared to events such as Live on the Levee, FestivALL, the Doo Wop and Rod Run, or the recent youth soccer tournament, the pageant simply didn’t bring enough visitors to Charleston to justify the investment, Goodwin said.
“We want to host events like that,” she said of the pageant, adding, “The return on investment just isn’t there.”
Richardson said the pageant brings $1.5 million to $2 million to the host city each year, and said that as a native of Williamson, she wanted to give back to her home state, even though pageant organizers were initially leery about Charleston.
She said there were concerns there would not be enough things for contestants and their families to do in the city leading up to the pageant -- concerns that proved to be unfounded.
“What we heard over and over from our contestants and their families is that they loved West Virginia,” she said.
“I understand Charleston financially is not in the best place right now,” said Richardson, who questioned Goodwin’s cost-benefit analysis of the pageant.
She said the pageant had worked closely with the previous administration and with state Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith to bring the event to Charleston.
Charleston CVB President Alisa Bailey said having events come and go is simply a reality of the convention and tourism business.
“We were glad to have them here,” she said, adding, “I don’t think there’s any animosity. They just didn’t really approach us about continuing the relationship.”
Bailey said that with new and upgraded facilities such as the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center and the Shawnee Sports Complex, the city is in a much better position to attract events than it was three years ago.
“I’m confident we’ll be able to replace this event,” she said.