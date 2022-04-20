Marshall University Flight School namesake Bill Noe on Wednesday became the first pilot to clear customs at West Virginia International Yeager Airport's newly opened U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
After a two-hour journey in the flight school's green and white twin-engine Piper Seminole that originated in London, Ontario, and included flying over Lake Erie and the Cleveland suburbs, Noe touched down at the Charleston airport about noon and taxied to the apron fronting the new Customs building.
There, Noe was greeted by Steven Collins, director of the Customs facility, which officially opened on Tuesday, who inspected the aircraft and examined Noe's documents.
"He did a sweep for radioactivity and checked the paperwork," Noe said, after being cleared for re-entry to the United States. "It took about 15 minutes -- about the same amount of time it takes to clear customs anywhere else."
Noe, a Marshall alumnus and former chief operating officer of NetJets North America, operator of the world's largest fleet of private jets available for fractional ownership, now serves as the Bill Noe Flight School's executive aviation specialist and a member of MU's board of governors.
"After many years of overflying Charleston to land at what were the nearest ports of entry in Columbus or Lexington, it was phenomenal to be able to land here today and clear customs on the ramp," Noe said. "I will be using this facility a lot in the future, and so will a lot of other travelers and business people who travel internationally."
The $2.1 million Customs facility can also be expected to draw more U.S. military flights from foreign duty stations, and air cargo flights carrying parts for area manufacturers. "It truly opens up a new avenue of attraction to bring more business into the state," Noe said.
The new building, adjacent to the Capital Jet Center general aviation terminal, contains state-of-the-art scanning equipment, secure storage areas, and access portals to Customs and Border Protection databases.
When a Customs officer assigned to the Charleston airport retired in 2016, the assignment of a replacement hinged on the airport securing a commitment for building a secure, freestanding building to house an official Port of Entry facility. Without that commitment, CRW risked becoming one of two states without a Port of Entry operation.
The Charleston Customs facility is currently set up to serve international general aviation and military flights involving aircraft carrying no more than 20 people. No nonstop flights to or from international locations are currently offered by commercial airlines operating at CRW.
But Nick Keller, director of the Charleston airport, predicts that hundreds of international general aviation and military flights will soon be taking place annually, now that the Customs facility is up and running.