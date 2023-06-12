South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens earned his fifth term in office Saturday, while political newcomer Westley Smolder unseated a four-term incumbent by five votes in the Ward 7 City Council race.
Another council incumbent held off her challenger by nine votes in an election that drew only 9.3% of registered South Charleston voters.
The results aren’t official. Canvassing begins Friday.
Smolder, a Democrat, beat Republican council veteran Jamie Sibold 75-70, according to City Clerk Margie Spence, who, like many city officials, ran unopposed.
Mullens, a Republican, walloped Democratic challenger Sharon Wiley 723 to 136.
A total of 836 voters cast ballots, from a registered pool of 9,284.
“I’m disappointed that voter turnout was so low, but I’m thrilled with the result,” said Mullens, who did not face vigorous opposition from Wiley. “My feelings haven’t changed a bit. If anything, I get more excited every day. I’m excited about the unknown.”
Smolder, meanwhile, pulled off an upset in ousting Sibold.
“It was a close race and I’m excited to help South Charleston continue to grow,” Smolder said. “I look forward to working with Jamie [Sibold] in the future. I’m sure he’ll be on several committees.”
Smolder said he knocked on about 600 doors because he knew his opponent carried plenty of experience.
“I didn’t know what to think,” Smolder said, “but I think I got very positive feedback when I was canvassing.”
Smolder, 35, is an engineer for TC Energy, working in regulatory compliance.
The only other contested race also was close. Ward 4 Republican incumbent Laura Marker held off Democratic challenger and former council member Jeffrey Williamson, 40 votes to 31. Marker has been filling a term left vacant by Chuck Hudson’s death last year.
East Bank voters last week took the formality of assuring longtime Mayor Chuck Blair another four years. Blair, running unopposed, has served as mayor since 1975, and two years prior as a council member. This election could assure Blair, 68, of 50 years solely in the mayor’s office.
Town Recorder Candy Hughes also ran unopposed. Eleven Town Council candidates ran, with the top five earning seats. They were Mickey Ramsey (184); Butch Hughes (178); Neil Kidd (144); Curtis Kirk (133); and Gary Frampton (133). No other candidate received more than 100 votes.
Elections scheduled Tuesday are in Cedar Grove, Chesapeake, Clendenin, Glasgow and Pratt.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive