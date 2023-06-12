Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens earned his fifth term in office Saturday, while political newcomer Westley Smolder unseated a four-term incumbent by five votes in the Ward 7 City Council race.

Another council incumbent held off her challenger by nine votes in an election that drew only 9.3% of registered South Charleston voters.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

