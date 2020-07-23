Multiple Kanawha County public buildings will operate on reduced hours beginning Monday due to a significant rise of COVID-19 cases.
Public access for the Kanawha County Courthouse, Judicial Annex, W. Kent Carper Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration office will now be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The change will be in effect until further notice.
Each office will have discretion in setting individual office hours and staffing levels as is required to perform essential functions and services, according to the order signed by the Kanawha County Commission on Thursday.
The order cites an 86% increase in active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County since June 22, which includes positive cases among employees in the County Commission Office, the Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Masks or facial coverings are still mandated for West Virginians age 9 or older when inside the public buildings, in accordance to Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order.