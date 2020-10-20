Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. The public can turn in items between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Walgreens, 655 Washington St W.
  • Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.
  • WV Drug Intervention Institute, 118 Capitol St.
  • Fruth Pharmacy, 864 Oakwood Road
  • Kroger, 1100 Fledderjohn Road
  • Drug Emporium, 1603 Kanawha Blvd. West