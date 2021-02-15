The National Weather Service's Charleston bureau has issued an ice storm warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday in parts of central, southern and northern West Virginia. The agency says travel is "strongly discouraged."
Freezing rain and sleet is expected to sweep into the state Monday morning, arriving in Charleston before noon.
The bureau said there may be a break in the freezing rain Monday evening if temperatures warm above freezing.
More freezing rain is expected late Monday and early Tuesday, extending the travel risk for commuters Tuesday morning.
The bureau said ice accumulations will likely cause power outages and tree damage.