Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

National Weather Service Building
Buy Now

Jamie Bielinski, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrating the opening of the new forecast office headquarters in South Charleston’s West Virginia Regional Technology Park.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The relocation of the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office from Southridge Center to a new building in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, in South Charleston, was officially acknowledged during a ceremony on Thursday.

“This site offers a spacious environment for us to continue our mission of protecting lives and property,” Jamie Bielinski, the forecast office’s meteorologist in charge, told those attending a ribbon-cutting event for the new building. “We look forward to a lasting relationship with this building and the Technology Park.”

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer

on Twitter.

Recommended for you