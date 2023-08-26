Depending on who you talk to, a proposed West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway extension project will either make Coonskin Park considerably flatter and uglier or an easier-to-use place.
Yeager’s proposal before the Federal Aviation Administration is to extend the main runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot safety overruns at each end, obliterating an undeveloped area of Coonskin enjoyed by hikers and picnickers. The current runway is 6,700 feet long, with overruns that don’t meet FAA standards.
Yeager lost one of the overruns in 2015, when its EMAS (Engineered Materials Arresting System) bed collapsed, causing significant damage to Keystone Drive below. EMAS is artificial material designed to help stop a plane and cushion it if it crashes.
The FAA is conducting an Environmental Impact Study as an early phase of the extension project. The project must clear several hurdles to become reality, but airport officials are solidly behind it.
The Save Coonskin Park group is not.
“The plan is to fill in this valley,” said Jeremy Severn, a spokesman for the group, an organization dedicated to doing just what its name implies. “Where are they getting the dirt? The short answer is Coonskin. They’ll be taking these mountaintops, truckload by truckload, and dumping them into that valley.
“Coonskin Branch [a stream] is right in that valley. Rather than it be a stream with rock formations and waterfalls and everything West Virginia is about, it will be a giant culvert covered with landfill.”
The culvert would give the stream an outlet from under the fill.
Taking dirt from mountains and filling in sizable valleys won’t be a quick process. But the Coonskin group is pressing early on and has fought the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission before on talk of airport expansion into the park. The 2015 EMAS collapse supplied the fuel for permanent safety overruns and has brought the issue to the forefront again.
Save Coonskin Park holds frequent meet-and-greets to solicit new members and support. Its petition against the runway extension has gathered more than 5,000 signatures.
“Welcome to any person interested in the future of Charleston’s Coonskin Park!” its main Facebook page says. “Yeager Airport in Charleston has proposed a runway extension that would destroy approximately 400 acres of Coonskin Park, including all the upper shelters and hiking trails, and would forever bury Coonskin Branch [including “The Grotto” and the Alice Knight Memorial Trail] under hundreds of feet of rubble. We’re here to protect Coonskin.”
The FAA held three public “scoping meetings” last fall. Scoping is an early and open process for determining issues to be addressed in an Environmental Impact Study. The study is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
To make the project work, enough dirt must be trucked from the park’s higher elevations to serve as support and elevation boost for the proposed extension, which will also be shifted to make the greatest advantage of takeoff space. The resulting land will be higher but much flatter.
The valley under the strip of landing lights supported by towers high above would be buried under the proposal.
Is flatter better?
Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett is the retired adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, which calls Yeager home. He also is chairman of the parks commission.
Tackett says it’s a “win-win” for both Coonskin fans and the airport to extend the runway. He says the public gets a safer airport, and the new-look park would offer its own benefits.
“Everything won’t be on a mountain,” Tackett said. “There will be more level ground to do more stuff.”
Severn isn’t excited by flatness. The Alice Knight Trail is one of Coonskin’s most-known nature attractions, boasting “The Grotto” — a popular waterfall along the way.
“I would not call myself an environmentalist or some kind of far-left tree hugger, but only stressing that the nature they’re taking is not reversible,” he said. “It just isn’t. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
If the extension is approved, Tackett said there will be a change in Coonskin’s golf landscape — the back nine holes are not in the fill area but the land will be used for other purposes. The front nine re-opened earlier this year as a throwback to courses of yesteryear, with tall fescue in places and high rough.
“We have plans from ZMM to put a road around the entire back nine,” Tackett said. “Six or eight picnic shelters. A splash pad. New tennis courts, pickleball courts.”
In the filled-in park areas, Tackett mentioned volleyball, badminton and more shelters. “It’s going to be a better park once it’s completed than it is now.”
Much of the park has made use of Land and Water Conservation Fund money over the years. Since it has, Severn said, it is bound by federal regulations to replace taken assets with things “of like nature.”
Simply turning flat spaces into soccer fields and badminton courts will not meet that standard, Severn said. “If the proposal is approved, it will be interesting to see what they come up with to mitigate that.”
Land fit for soccer?
If the project is approved, the raised and flat areas used to buttress the extension might be suitable for youth soccer. Another question concerns whether a mountaintop removal site will support lush grass on which to play the sport or enjoy other recreation.
Asked if enough grass would grow for a soccer field, Kanawha County Parks Director Jeff Hutchinson said he would not attempt to sow grass, opting for synthetic turf. It is more durable, he said, regardless of environment.
There is also the question of how effective mitigation would be, for soccer or any other pursuit. Anyone who has flown from Yeager over Southern West Virginia has seen blank moonscapes that were once mountaintop removal sites.
As for soccer fields, using valley fill for them is not a new idea. A Yeager Airport Emergency Infrastructure Project report, revised March 31, 2017 — two years after the EMAS collapse — calls for the runway extension and other investments in the airport, noting that “a multi-sports athletic complex” could lead to “thousands of out-of-state visitors leading to additional hotel and restaurant jobs and a steady stream of park revenue ....”
The Kanawha County Commission, led by commissioner Ben Salango, switched the template to the Shawnee Sports Complex a year later. The former golf course is now home to multiple soccer fields, drawing steady visitors in warm months.
Not the same park as old
The FAA’s Environmental Impact Study map shows how far fill dirt will extend into the park, created by volunteers in the 1950s during a two-day blitz build. It does take the hilly, “upper” park, the one visitors cruised through before the entrance switched to the Mink Shoals exit.
The “man-made” park attractions would be unaffected — things such as the swimming pool, the Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium, the revamped par-three golf course, tennis courts and the venerable duck pond.
“We share the concerns regarding the impacts to Coonskin Park,” said Airport Director Dominique Raineri. “We are still early in the EIS process. Should the airport’s proposed project move forward, the airport will work hand-in-hand with the Parks Commission, and the public, to ensure all effects on Coonskin Park are mitigated and that the Park is improved.”
Hutchinson said any idea that nature within the fill area can somehow be preserved is misguided.
“I know you can’t replace it,” he said, sounding exasperated. “I’d be full of s*** if I thought that. You cannot put the trails back. The Grotto, you can’t duplicate that.
“But this is a small group of people. We get asked every day, ‘Is the park closing? Is it under threat?’ To say that Coonskin Park as a whole is under threat is propaganda.”
Hutchinson says hikers and nature enthusiasts are outnumbered by those frequenting playgrounds, picnic shelters, the golf driving range and the new par-3 course. One can do all these things on presently available land. The park’s two most popular shelters are not on the hill, but feature modern conveniences, he said.
Still to be answered is how patrons would get from the current park entrance and reach the proposed filled-in, elevated area.
The path not taken
Severn said he believes perception of the park changed in 2015, when the Air National Guard blocked off the old entrance on Coonskin Drive. It did so to increase security in an effort to remain open. The airlift wing and its jobs survived.
Visitors no longer passed by houses and under shady trees before reaching the rustic-but-stately park entrance. From there, they passed the “natural” part of the park, marked by trails, open green space and shelters. Now they pass the more commercial attractions first, which are near the lower, developed park.
“Now you drive through the park and you’re right at the man-made stuff,” Severn said. “That’s the stuff Kanawha County Parks and Recreation is promoting. It becomes the park, the stuff you have to pay to use. That makes more money than hiking a trail.”
Tackett said the project is necessary for future economic growth. He says the time is ripe, since a customs checkpoint is now present at Yeager. The airport is now back to pre-pandemic flight levels, it announced earlier this year.
“For people who live in another country, we need an airport that can take all these big corporate jets billionaires have all over the world so they can fly in and do business here in Charleston,” Tackett said. “You should be able to fly directly into Charleston, go through customs and be in the Governor’s Office 20 minutes later.”
