Coonskin Hike
Hikers head toward Coonskin Park’s Alice Knight Memorial Trail last fall. Airport officials want to extend the runway into Coonskin, which would pile dirt higher than the landing lights, which can be seen in the background.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Depending on who you talk to, a proposed West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway extension project will either make Coonskin Park considerably flatter and uglier or an easier-to-use place.

Yeager’s proposal before the Federal Aviation Administration is to extend the main runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot safety overruns at each end, obliterating an undeveloped area of Coonskin enjoyed by hikers and picnickers. The current runway is 6,700 feet long, with overruns that don’t meet FAA standards.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

