Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SCOTT DEPOT — A Thanksgiving tradition continued Tuesday in Putnam County, with touchdowns — not turkey — on the menu.

About 50 children ran around Steve Berry’s yard in Scott Depot with flags tied to their waists and cleats on their feet to celebrate a now-annual tradition, the local Turkey Bowl.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Recommended for you