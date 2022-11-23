SCOTT DEPOT — A Thanksgiving tradition continued Tuesday in Putnam County, with touchdowns — not turkey — on the menu.
About 50 children ran around Steve Berry’s yard in Scott Depot with flags tied to their waists and cleats on their feet to celebrate a now-annual tradition, the local Turkey Bowl.
The flag football game started Thanksgiving week in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed students out of classrooms and into their own homes for virtual learning. Berry, a father of three young boys, said the game began as a way to get his children and their friends back together.
“It was something we could do that was safe, that had the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC for the kids to be safe by being outside,” Berry said. “So we had friends, classmates, neighbors come over and we got to see the kids interact, be together, for the first time in a while.”
Berry’s middle child, 10-year-old Jace — now a fifth-grader at Winfield Elementary School — said he remembers how excited he was that first year to see his friends in person after months interacting only through a computer screen.
“I was happy,” Jace said, smiling a bit as he looked down at the ground shyly. “It made it easier for me to see my friends, and I missed playing with them.”
Berry, a pediatrician, said he saw the toll the pandemic and virtual learning were taking on his own children. He was concerned about socialization, and potential challenges that could arise from them not having a traditional childhood and schooling experience because of the coronavirus.
“I thought about that a lot; I think a lot of parents did,” he said. “We of course wanted our kids to be safe, but we also saw that they missed each other. They missed playing and doing all those ‘kid’ things.
“I hope — and I do think — this brought some normalcy back for them, and it gives them something to look forward to.”
In the past three years, the Turkey Bowl tradition has grown, as more and more children and families arrive at the Berrys home to participate. So, too, have the children grown.
“They outgrew the field we used last year,” Berry said, “so we had to make it a little bigger this year, because the kids are bigger.”
And as the children played — with Berry serving as the referee and his nephew, a student at Marshall University, serving as all-time quarterback — their families watched, catching up with each other and even meeting new friends.
The event is “all-inclusive,” Berry said. Any child is welcome, and the more there are, the more fun the games and the day turn out.
“The fact that the adults are facilitating it, instead of the kids just doing it, means everyone can take part. There’s no one left out, no one to feel excluded,” said Katy Snider, who had two boys playing Tuesday. “I think that’s a great thing to see with kids, especially around this age.”
Tuesday was Snider’s second time attending the Turkey Bowl; a family vacation caused them to miss last year’s game. As she sat with Janessa Spence, another mother from the area, they reflected on what a tradition like this means for their children and others who participate.
Many of the players attend different schools, with several being homeschooled. Some might play organized sports together, but not all of them.
At first, Snider said, the kids might act a little awkward around each other, but, “by the end of the day, they’re all best friends and laughing together.”
Kyle, a 10-year-old who is in Jace’s class at Winfield Elementary, said the game “feels like recess” but is “even more fun.” A neighbor of the Berrys, he said it was his first year attending the Turkey Bowl. He prepared by making sure his muscles were nice and loose by working them with a massage gun.
His mother, Heather Holmes, said the annual event is a testament to how close families in the Winfield and Scott Depot areas are.
“You know, we all want to make sure our children have these magical experiences and good memories of growing up,” Holmes said. “This is providing that for them — and for us.”
Berry said he wants to keep the tradition of the backyard Turkey Bowl going as long as the kids are interested. His youngest, 5-year-old Thad, is just getting big enough to participate, while his two older boys — Jace and Cruz — have been enjoying the game since its inception.
In 10 years, Berry said, he hopes the kids who participate can look back and realize they made great memories during what was undoubtedly a difficult time for everyone.
“I want this to be a bright memory of their childhood. Maybe years from now, when they’re at their high school reunion, they can remember the football games that used to be at Jace’s or at Cruz’s house and the fun they had,” Berry said. “Ultimately, maybe at least one kid will continue the tradition when they get older and give those memories to younger generations. That’s my ultimate hope.”