Nonstop air service to the other Charleston — the one in South Carolina — as well as to Orlando, Florida, will begin operating at West Virginia International Yeager Airport starting May 31.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will offer the two new flights, with plans to add nonstop service to at least three more cities, including New York, within the next two years.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

