The new Celebration Station formally opened Wednesday, five or six years after efforts to replace the equipment at the 30-year-old East End playground began.
“We have been working on this project for over five years,” Piedmont Elementary Principal Ashley James said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. "For it to fully come to fruition, it's — I almost want to cry right now.”
The new playground was paid for by a campaign from the Charleston Rotary Club, which raised $153,010. Piedmont students raised another $125,000. The city of Charleston contributed $300,000 for the community section of the playground. Kanawha County Schools contributed funding for fencing, paving, lighting, as well as necessary infrastructure, and project management for the installation.
Kate White, a Piedmont Elementary parent and East End resident, spearheaded the efforts to replace the playground, helping to coordinate efforts between the groups involved.
“It feels really great that [kids] can get out here and enjoy it,” White said. “And some kids don't have great backyards. They don’t have big play spaces, so I feel like especially kids that live downtown, it's important for them to have green space and places to be outside.”
The new playground features two sections — one exclusively for Piedmont students, and one that’s open to the whole community. The playground also has a basketball court, a seating area and green space featuring three murals by Charleston artists.
Part of the process of building the new playground included interviewing kids about what they wanted there, White said.
“A lot of them said really traditional things; They want slides. They want swings and they want grass,” White said. “They want to throw a ball, they want to kick a soccer ball. So we want to make sure we gave them that.”
White said accessibility is another important aspect of the new playground.
“We really wanted to make sure that it was an accessible playground,” White said.
Part of the surface is made of pour-in-place rubber, she said.
“For children that are in wheelchairs, or might have mobility issues, this is a space where they can really get around, engage with the equipment and the slides, and they can also access the main playground piece there,” she said. “So we want to make sure that all kids in our community can enjoy it.”
The playground also has sensory and climbing equipment.
The playground’s original, mostly wooden, playground was built by volunteers in the mid-1990s. White said original efforts to replace the playground started in 2017 and have evolved with different iterations since then.
The old playground “needed help,” said Michelle Foster, community investment committee chairwoman of the Charleston Rotary Club. In taking on the fundraising efforts in 2019, the Rotary Club sought a “impactful,” “significant and important” project for the community, she said.
“We were happy to work on it,” Foster said. She said the organization focused on the community section of the playground.
Speaking during a 2021 news conference announcing the project, White’s son Jackson, now a fifth-grader, said most Piedmont students had gotten “at least one splinter” from the old playground. Jackson told the crowd Wednesday the new playground was worth the wait.
“It is not just for us but the generations after us to enjoy and play on when we have kids,” he said. “I want this playground to still be here for our kids to play and for us to tell them the stories and when we used to play on it.”
Foster said the organization didn’t do the work on its own — it had the help of 18 individual private and corporate donors.
“And numerous Rotary Club members made this a reality, so we're really thankful to them for believing in their community and for investing in this community playground,” she said.
