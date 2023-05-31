Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The new Celebration Station formally opened Wednesday, five or six years after efforts to replace the equipment at the 30-year-old East End playground began.

“We have been working on this project for over five years,” Piedmont Elementary Principal Ashley James said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. "For it to fully come to fruition, it's — I almost want to cry right now.”

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

