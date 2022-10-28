When Christy Brown moved to South Charleston from Pennsylvania two years ago, she was disappointed to learn there were limited options for recycling glass in the area.
Brown takes recyclable plastic, cans and paper to the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority on Slack Street, in Charleston. For a time, she drove to Barboursville to recycle glass bottles and jars at the Target store there.
“I was driving up there and I'm like, ‘There has to be a better way. This is not good for the planet,’’’ Brown said.
Beginning next week, Brown aims to be that better way for residents in Kanawha County. She’s starting Glass Smash Sand LLC, a cooperative association that will recycle glass.
Brown got the idea from an article she read about a similar program that Jim King, a former Charleston resident, started at Shepherd University.
After meeting with King, Brown said she was hooked on the idea. She and her husband bought a glass crusher and another machine that filters the sand into different grades.
"Here we are, going to try to save the planet one bottle at a time," she said.
Starting Tuesday, Brown will pick up clean glass bottles and jars curbside from participants in Charleston, South Charleston and Dunbar. She'll supply bags to put the glass in for people participating in the program.
The sand made can be used in a number of ways, from sandboxes to sand volleyball courts, pool filtration systems to concrete to art projects. Once crushed, 160 glass beer bottles or 60 wine bottles produce enough sand to fill one 5-gallon bucket, she said.
Brown will be the sole staff member of the operation. She said she’s prepared to invest in a bigger glass crusher, if the volume calls for it.
“I really just want to start a movement,” Brown said. “If we can get it started and it grows and grows and someone else has to take it over, that's great. The whole purpose is let's start a movement, change some people's hearts and minds.”
Charleston City Councilman Emmett Pepper, an attorney, is helping Brown navigate the legal process for setting up the operation. He also plans to be a founding board member.
Under state law, businesses that haul away materials are regulated by the state Public Service Commission unless they meet certain qualifications for exceptions. One of those exceptions applies to businesses transporting recyclables for free.
In 2015, Pepper lobbied the Legislature to pass a bill allowing nonprofit cooperative associations to charge members a fee to haul away recyclable materials.
“It’s very fulfilling for me as somebody who worked to get the law passed, not knowing if anybody would ever take advantage of it, and nobody did for a while," Pepper said. "And then Christy came to me with this -- the exact thing envisioned by the law, we just had to kind of make sure that we got through the right hoops. Now we're going to be able to do it."
Recycling will be free to participants through the end of the year. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the service will be offered for an as-yet-unannounced fee. In the meantime, Brown is working to establish nonprofit status for the cooperative.
Pepper said he often hears from people who want to recycle glass, but have nowhere to take it in the Charleston area.
About 3,100 households regularly recycle, city officials said earlier this year. Pepper said some percentage of them are likely to be interested in subscribing to a co-op for glass recycling.
“Would it be better if it was just free? Yeah, sure. But I think having the option at least is a good start,” Pepper said.
Brown will work on finding buyers for the sand. Pepper said the city may be able to accept some of the sand if Brown can't find buyers.
A nurse by trade, Brown said she will be taking time away from her career to pursue the venture.
“I’m no longer doing patient care, but I’m doing planet care, to try to save the planet,” she said. “And, I know it's small, but you have to start somewhere. I'm just thankful that we connected and that [Pepper] is helping navigate through all that legal stuff.”
To participate in the program or for more information, call 681-385-6820 or visit http://www.glasssmash.com/.
Items accepted include rinsed glass including bottles, jars, jugs and table wear. Mirrors, light bulbs, safety glass and ceramic glass will not be accepted.