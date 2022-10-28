Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Christy Brown moved to South Charleston from Pennsylvania two years ago, she was disappointed to learn there were limited options for recycling glass in the area.

Brown takes recyclable plastic, cans and paper to the Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority on Slack Street, in Charleston. For a time, she drove to Barboursville to recycle glass bottles and jars at the Target store there.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you