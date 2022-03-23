Name a program offered at Charleston’s Covenant House, and Briana Martin has probably been part of it. Martin started with the homeless services provider in 2007 as its supportive services outreach worker.
She ran the nonprofit's first rapid rehousing program and a smoking cessation program. She was part of its centralized assessment team and managed the organization’s service center. She worked as its program director and assisted with a housing program for people with AIDS and one for people with mental health or substance abuse disorder.
But in late February, 44-year-old Martin started her dream role with the agency where she’s worked 15 years. She was named the organization’s CEO and executive director.
“I pulled in Tuesday morning to the parking lot of a building I have been coming to for 15 years, never realizing one day that I would sit in that seat as executive director,” Martin said. “Not that that was too big for me to think of, it was just not a thought that crept in often. It was a vision and it was a dream that I've had before. But when a dream becomes a reality, it has the ability to change a whole lot within you.”
Martin replaces Ellen Allen, who left for a new position after 10 years at the helm.
Martin is the first Black CEO and director of Covenant House. It’s unclear how many people of color lead nonprofits in the state. The West Virginia Nonprofit Association does not track that number. Nationally, only about 21% of nonprofits have a board chair or director who is a person of color, according to a 2021 survey by the Urban Institute.
The board’s vote to hire Martin took place on the last day of Black History Month, a detail not lost on her.
“I knew how monumental a move like that could be, not only for me but for the community,” Martin said. “For a young lady growing up who may look like me ... to know that it is possible in a world that is not dominated by executives that look like me ... for someone to see past the exterior and focus on the skills that I have, it is a feeling that is beyond incredible.”
Martin’s work in the social services sector goes back nearly 20 years, when she started as a residential counselor at Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center’s Twin Cities Center in St. Albans. She also was a case manager for the YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families.
“Because I've been in so many different meetings with people over the years, when I end up in a new meeting, maybe in a different role, I always say, ‘Thanks for having me. I'm kind of the old kid on the new block,’” she said.
Work in homeless services isn’t easy, Martin said, but it’s the people who motivate her to keep going.
“It is absolutely the people that keep me and sustain me,” Martin said. “People that, like anyone else, deserve a second chance. I believe that the people we assist through our programs deserve that same second chance. And maybe they need more than a second.
“But who are we to judge, to say you've had enough chances? If the services are here -- and that is what we are here to render them -- we'll render them until they're needed no longer.”
In her new role, Martin said, she’s most looking forward to learning a new side of the agency and helping to fund raise and educate the public about what the nonprofit does. She’d like to focus on programs that make up the “pillars” of Covenant House’s work: providing food, housing and health care.
“Food, housing and health care is something that we do very well,” she said. “And I think we will stay the course and try to grow those programs.”
Martin said Allen’s announcement in November that she would leave Covenant House came as a shock to her and the rest of the staff. Martin was program director at the time. She and Allen had talked about Allen mentoring her to take her place, but Martin expected that to be a few years from now.
"I started to think over the next couple of weeks and prepare myself for what it would look like here without Ellen,” she said. “I really studied. I really studied myself and what I had done over the years.
“At that moment, I knew that I had been studying for this time,” Martin said.
She was named interim director while the board searched for Allen’s permanent replacement. Board president Justin Williams said the weeks-long search yielded more than 40 resumes and included interviews with other qualified applications. The board voted unanimously on Feb. 28 to make Martin the permanent CEO and director.
“She's worked in nearly every program that Covenant House does,” Williams said of Martin. “She has really worked her way all the way through the process. She knows the program, she knows the staff, she knows how things run around there. She knows the history of Covenant House and where it's been, and where is today.”