New household goods sought for distribution to homeless entering public housing

The Kanawha Valley Collective is sponsoring a drive to collect donations of new household items for Kanawha Valley homeless families and individuals making the transition to public housing.
The drive, now underway, is the Kanawha Valley Collective’s contribution to the United Way of Central West Virginia’s annual Day of Caring event, which takes place Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston.
Between now and Sept. 18, those taking part in the Kanawha Valley Collective’s Household Items Drive may drop off new household items at the United Way building at 1 United Way Square, in Charleston, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Collective also seeks donations of hygiene supplies.
Specific requests have been made for plates, bowls, cups, flatware, knives, can openers, tumblers, baking sheets, kitchen towels and dish cloths, sponges, paper towels, pot holders, food storage containers, ice cube trays, foil, spatulas, sink strainers, trash cans, trash bags, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wash cloths, towels, shower curtains and liners, plungers, toilet bowl brushes and holders, toilet paper, hand soap, pillow cases, pillows, blankets, laundry detergent, laundry baskets, dustpans, brooms, mops and buckets.
“Our Day of Caring project meets a crucial need in the communities we serve,” said KVC AmeriCorps’ Vista worker Jeremy Brannon. “A lot of people enter public housing without an income. SNAP does not cover hygiene supplies and few charities around here offer them.”
Poor sanitation is a major contributing factor to the spread of Hepatitis A and the flu, Brannon said.
On Sept. 18, KVC volunteers will assemble welcome baskets from the donated items, which partner organizations will distribute to newly housed, formerly homeless families and individuals.
The Kanawha Valley Collective is a network of state and local government agencies and nonprofit social service organizations dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone and Clay counties.