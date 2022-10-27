Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The new Interstate 64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is scheduled to open to two lanes of westbound traffic Saturday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Starting about 8 p.m. Friday, I-64 westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane, allowing contractors to remove temporary lane barriers and complete paving and striping to accommodate shifting two lanes of westbound traffic from the existing span onto the new bridge.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

