Power company repair crews on Monday passed the two-thirds mark in restoring electricity to the more than 45,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern West Virginia that were left in the dark after a winter storm swept into the state last Wednesday.
But for the 1,400 repair crew members from six states operating in ice-damaged counties on behalf of Appalachian Power on Monday, it was two steps forward and one step back. A new winter storm, with the same icy traits, swept into the area before dawn Monday, leaving power restoration crews scrambling to repair newly downed lines in addition to those ripped down by ice-severed tree limbs.
Roads that had been cleared following last week’s storm were once again coated with ice, and, in some cases, blocked by ice-toppled trees, further impeding progress.
By mid-afternoon Monday, Appalachian Power repair crews had restored electricity to more than 30,000 homes and businesses knocked off the grid by last weekend’s freezing rain and subfreezing temperatures, while about 15,000 other customers awaited repairs.
While newly downed lines are being added to repair order lists, “we recognize some customers remain without service from the February 11 ice storm and want to emphasize we are continuing to work on restoring power to those customers,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said. “We are doing our best to prioritize service restoration to those customers, even as additional outages occur from this new weather system.”
An additional 400 line workers arrived in West Virginia on Sunday from power companies in other states, honoring mutual-aid agreements with Appalachian Power.
Appalachian Power has temporarily suspended the practice of making estimates of restoration times for affected area, Moye said, “due to the great uncertainty of the level of damage and outages further ice accumulation will bring” when a second wave of the storm was expected to arrive late Monday.
By early afternoon Monday, more than 3,700 Cabell County homes and businesses remained without power, while, in Wayne County, outages totaled 1,878. In Putnam County, 1,212 customers lacked electricity, while, in Kanawha County, outages had dwindled to about 600.
By late afternoon, outage numbers in those hardest-hit counties began to rise again, approaching 6,000 in Cabell County, while 2,377 were reported in Wayne.
An ice-storm warning for Kanawha and neighboring counties was canceled when it was determined that nighttime temperatures would rise above freezing.
Freezing rain and drizzle early Monday caused black ice to form on road surfaces across the region, playing a role in at least some of the 46 traffic accidents logged by Metro 911 between 6 and 9 a.m.
In the Charleston area, overnight rain was expected to give way to patchy snow by Tuesday morning, producing snow accumulations of less than an inch. Overnight lows of 17 degrees are expected early Wednesday, followed by a cloudy day capped with overnight snow showers producing accumulations of up to three-fourths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.