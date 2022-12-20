University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field needed a facelift. Enter plastic surgeon Joe Varney.
New facilities manager Varney, 44, took over in August, shortly after UC paid to have new turf installed. A Kanawha County Schools employee, Varney decided one of the first orders of business would be pressure-washing grime off the concrete and replacing Laidley’s rickety bleachers.
The stadium also has a new playing surface, which UC paid for as part of its naming rights agreement. A stroll Friday revealed a bright, clean, soft playing surface, devoid of lines used for lacrosse or soccer. Also, “Capital High” is painted in the east end zone, which should please some critics who charge the high school had gotten the short end of the stick in stadium sharing with the university.
Since 2003, UC has held naming rights at the stadium after paying $1.5 million that year for improvements. The “at Laidley Field” moniker has been re-added to acknowledge George Laidley, the son of a lawyer and salt maker who became an educator and superintendent of schools in Charleston. The stadium was only known as Laidley Field before that.
Workers Friday used a dry, sunny day to spray rust-repellant on the bleachers. Also to be done is acquiring new brackets to install under the seats. Some are missing entirely. The brackets attach the bleacher to the concrete and must be special-ordered, Varney said.
“On my first day on the job, I just did a general walkthrough of the facility and saw where the weeds are growing, where the cracks are, where the concrete is missing, what needs to be cleaned,” Varney said. “Just looking at the walls around the perimeter, you could just see all the black stuff.”
New gray paint has been applied to the lower walls encircling the stadium.
Varney has big plans for Laidley that go beyond traditional sports. He hopes keeping it clean, functional and modern will open more outdoor-suited events, such as concerts and monster truck pulls. He says the new turf can be rolled away safely.
“I definitely want to protect that turf as much as possible,” he said. “We’ll see what preventive measures are out there.”
Gone, he says, will be the traditional concession stand menus, with their plastic figures slid into slotted boards. On their way are TVs, equipped with thumb drives.
That takes care of the aesthetic improvements. As for whether Capital is satisfied with field access, Varney says he thinks so. That issue has been settled between third-year Capital coach Mark Mason and UC coach Quinn Sanders, Varney said.
Former Capital coach Jon Carpenter and former Capital principal Clinton Giles were vocal about not getting on the field each day until a late hour. No one heard any complaints from Mason last year. Giles, meanwhile, had glowing things to say about the recent cleaning in a Nov. 3 Facebook post.
“Well glory be!” he posted. “The KCBOE has secured a private contractor to pressure wash Laidley Field! ... To say that there is a tremendous difference in appearance would be a gross understatement! Please do note the vacant bleacher seats that have broken and been removed! The squeaky wheel does, indeed, get the grease!”
Another project is the press box, Varney said. Assistant coaches who want an unobstructed view presently migrate to the “crow’s nest,” an open-air space that sits atop the press box.
Coaches can hear what each other are saying, Varney said, or are drowned out by a nearby heating and air conditioning unit. He said he hopes to sequester a couple of spaces for coaches in the press box proper, or to enclose and divide the space atop the box. The former would cut into media space, room Varney says is prevalent.
As far as attracting events, Varney mentioned the possible return of the Super Six to Charleston. The city of Wheeling has held a stranglehold on the high school championship games for nearly 30 years. Bringing them to Charleston will take some doing. An active thinker, Varney also mentioned providing parking, for a fee, for the annual East End Yard Sale.
As for another out-of-the-box idea, Varney says a traveling rail show would be a possibility.
“There are some traveling railway museums,” Varney said. “That might be something we can do with the CBV or the Culture Center. You bring down one of those rail cars, pay an admission fee, and walk through to see stuff. This railroad [tracks run right beside the field] is a lot more active than I realized.”