Ron McVey’s life is one painful experience after another, hurt accumulated in the most bizarre of ways.
He has broken 68 bones and endured 37 surgeries. He has been hit by a car twice, resulting in two broken legs once and a broken arm and ribs the other time. The first time he was simply walking along the side of the road; on the second occasion he had stopped to help a woman. She walked off, leaving McVey and another good Samaritan to assist.
He has had both feet completely reconstructed, twice each, initially stemming from arthritis in his big toes. All his toe joints are fused. They don’t bend.
He split his head open when an axe he was wielding hit a clothesline and boomeranged back into his noggin. Tough and stubborn, McVey resisted treatment. He ordered doctors to sew his head back up. His wife had to wake him every 15 minutes. She wanted to make sure his concussion did not kill him. McVey had a trip to Morgantown scheduled the next day. He wasn’t going to miss it.
When he lived in Florida, he was welding when a piece of equipment fell and crushed his shoulder. He says he also experienced car wrecks and a few falls.
“They call me Tank,” he said. “Indestructible.”
Though these episodes have both agonizing and sometimes comedic elements, his most recent brush is more serious. While he awaits that crisis to play out, he turns to a new business venture.
He is the new owner of John’s Lock and Key on McFarland Street, taking over from longtime owner John Gilkeson.
The 60-year-old McVey wanted John’s Lock and Key because of its downtown history. He plans to move all lock and key inventory from his Camel Lock & Key, in Dunbar, to the McFarland location. The remainder of the Dunbar business has to do with security-related electronics.
He also wanted John’s inventory, which contains lots of old-time key blanks and other equipment that can’t be found anymore.
Longtime John’s Lock & Key employee Patrick Ramsey, 75, says he “has no complaints” about McVey’s leadership. He worked 20 years for Gilkeson.
"We’re a little bit better organized than we were before,” he said. “We’re getting rid of junk we should’ve gotten rid of years ago.”
Locksmithing is just one of McVey’s specialties. He has made a handsome living as a bomb technician and arson investigator; a seller of security electronics; an expert witness for the construction industry; and a contractor.
It has not all been fun. Imagine, if anatomy allows, lying in a hospital bed while a medical team attempts to crush your left testicle. It really happened to McVey. How?
McVey suffers from skin cancer. Near the end of last year, spots started popping up all over his head. Doctors successfully treated three in March, with six more scheduled to come out. In May, while physicians waited for his head to heal so radiation could commence, an abscess formed in his groin.
Emergency surgery had to be done, he was told. The first did not go well. The second was worse.
“I felt something tingling so I reached down and when I pulled my hand up it was covered in blood,” he said.
Doctors went back in to attack the hematoma that had begun to grow from the initial boil-like abscess.
“When the hematoma grew it separated my testicle from my body, which began to pull away,” McVey said. “Within seconds there were 12 nurses in my room trying to stop the bleeding. For two-and-a-half hours they fought to stop it.”
The medical team first tried packing it with absorbent material. The only way out, they decided, was to crush his testicle with his leg. He lay on his side, legs apart.
“When I went to close my legs, I couldn’t bring one leg down hard enough to crush myself," he said. "So they put pressure on my legs. I was passing out. Over and over.”
Medical staff later told the deeply religious McVey that he did not curse but prayed for everyone, from the janitors to the staff. The trauma ended. The testicle relented.
“I don’t care how tough you think you are,” said McVey, a large man with a commanding presence. “When you have a testicle that hurts like that and you get in the hospital and everything they do makes it worse ... it was incredible. I still think I’m in a dream. I can’t believe it happened.”
True to form, it still isn’t over for McVey. Doctors have performed neither radiation nor chemotherapy on him. His insurance company has not authorized a PET scan, which will tell them if the cancer has spread from the skin to inside the body. Chemotherapy will be in order if that occurs.
McVey has thought about paying for the $3,600 scan himself. His bald head is already marked by other spots he has had removed.
He suspects a drug he had been taking for three types of arthritis might have caused both the accelerated skin cancer and the groin abscess. Still, the hulking, jovial McVey remains as buoyant as ever. He says his blessings include travel to various countries and several cruises.
“I’ve had fun,” he said. “I don’t ever get down or depressed. I’m blessed beyond belief. I don’t deserve a ray of sunshine any more than anybody else. God has a reason for me to be alive or I wouldn’t be here.”