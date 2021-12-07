Charleston's Celebration Station is finally getting a makeover.
Officials from Kanawha County Schools, the city of Charleston, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the Charleston Rotary Club on Tuesday announced plans for a new playground at the East End community park, which is adjacent to Piedmont Elementary.
Groundbreaking on the project is expected to happen this spring.
“This is such a community event and partnership,” said Kate White, a Piedmont parent and East End resident who helped organize the project.
“I'm just so thankful that so many people in the community have come together to raise funds and be a part of the effort,” she said. “It's for the kids, and we really want this to be a space that they want. We just kept that in mind throughout.”
The new playground will have two main areas: one for Piedmont Elementary students and a community area that will be open to all.
The playground will include new swings, climbing equipment, stand-alone play sets, sensory-sensitive equipment and play equipment that's accessible to children with disabilities.
Charleston City Council on Monday approved a resolution to enter a cooperative agreement with Kanawha County Schools for the project, and to contract with Miracle Recreation Equipment Company for $397,464 to purchase equipment to be used on the community playground section.
Once installed, the equipment will become the property of the school system, according to the resolution.
Speaking at a news conference Tuesday morning announcing the playground, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin recalled taking her own children to the playground when they were younger. She said she's thrilled that Piedmont students will have a new Celebration Station.
“We are so thrilled to be just a small part of that," she said.
Kanawha County Schools will provide security, fencing, lighting and a camera system for the new playground, said Chuck Smith, executive director of facilities planning for the school system.
The school system will also provide the infrastructure, including demolition and overseeing the installation of the equipment and a new basketball court.
“We're enhancing fencing to provide a safer environment, keep a complete separation from public spaces and school activities so that our kids are safer,” Smith said of the security efforts. “Also, the lighting will be upgraded so that high visibility at nighttime will be available to any law enforcement that might be cruising the streets or whatever."
Smith said the playground is designed to have a line of sight through it so that there are no places to hide.
“We're just trying to eliminate any inappropriate activities that might be going on here during off hours,” he said.
Charleston Rotary Club raised $149,000 for the project.
Michelle Foster, chair of the Rotary Club’s community investment committee, said the club looked for an impactful project to take on. Almost 50 donors helped the club raise the money, she said.
“We had a goal of $100,000. We exceeded our goal,” Foster said. "It just shows the generosity of our community. We exceeded our goal and raised $149,000 to invest right here in this space to revitalize this community treasure that's been around for over 25 years.”
Piedmont Elementary students raised about $110,000 for the project. Principal Ashley James said students and staff have spent a lot of time fundraising for the project.
“The students brought in their pennies, their dollars, their savings accounts, their allowance,” James said. “The students alone raised over $6,000 last spring.”
James said the park, built in 1994 by a team of volunteers, is in need of improvements.
“For over five years, we've been planning to re-do Celebration Station,” James said. “As you can see, our structure is getting older and it needs lots of repairs.”
White said the new community playground area will be built where the basketball courts are now. A new basketball court will go in the middle of the playground to separate the community area and the school’s playground area.
There will also be a green space where the children can play, she said.
“The kids really wanted just a free place to play,” White said. “They want to play soccer, if they want to throw a football. So, there will be some green space in the back. We may add some equipment to it. The basketball court and that we're still working on some details on.”