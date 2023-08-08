Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jon Rutherford.jpg
Buy Now

New Chief Humane Officer Jon Rutherford says his goals for the Putnam County animal shelter include more transparency and working to make it a no-kill facility.

 Amanda Larch | For HD Media

WINFIELD — Jon Rutherford was announced as the new chief humane officer and director of the Putnam County Animal Shelter during Tuesday’s Putnam County Commission meeting.

Rutherford, who previously worked at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, was praised by Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young for his leadership and management skills and his ability to work with the public, elected officials and animals.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you