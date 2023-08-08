WINFIELD — Jon Rutherford was announced as the new chief humane officer and director of the Putnam County Animal Shelter during Tuesday’s Putnam County Commission meeting.
Rutherford, who previously worked at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, was praised by Putnam County Manager Jeremy Young for his leadership and management skills and his ability to work with the public, elected officials and animals.
“I know there’s been a lot of issues in Putnam County, and I’m happy to come up and try to take care of some of these issues,” Rutherford said. “I feel like I can work well with the members in this room, and moving forward with community. One of the first things I’d like to do is make the shelter a non-kill shelter and move forward with that. Other than that, I look forward to transparency with the shelter with the community and everyone involved.”
Last month, the commission voted to create a seven-member board of directors to oversee the shelter. That action followed the accidental euthanization of a family's dog that had been found and taken to the shelter after running away in June.
Community members addressed recent issues regarding the Putnam County Animal Shelter. Shelter volunteer Josie Kroeger called for the facility to be sanitized and vaccines to be properly administered. Kroeger said she recently took in eight sick kittens from the shelter, though two have since died and two more are in critical condition. Cats and kittens at the shelter are affected by panleukopenia, which is similar to parvo in puppies, she said.
Kroeger said the vaccines available at the shelter are either expired or not refrigerated properly.
“If you do anything this point forward from your power, I’m begging you, please don’t open that shelter,” Kroeger told commissioners. “Because the second a kitten goes in there, it’s going to die, and you can’t stop it. I can’t stop it. They can’t stop it. That’s just the nature of that disease. You can’t kill it unless you get everything out and you can sanitize everything."
Stephanie Wahler, a four-year Putnam County resident and animal shelter volunteer, said she is concerned about the shelter, its staff and inadequate protocols.
“The execution of someone’s pet and the deplorable conditions witnessed are cause for pause, pause to reevaluate and address deficiencies,” Wahler said. “If staffing is within the budget, then a protocol needs to be developed to mitigate that, through approved volunteers and fosters.”
In other moves, the commission named Kris Raynes as the new Putnam County prosecuting attorney. Raynes replaces Mark Sorsaia, who was appointed Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by Gov. Jim Justice on July 19. Sorsaia's appointment took effect Aug. 1.
