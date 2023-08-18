Kanawha County commissioners say multiple soil samples along Paint Creek are still contaminated with a toxic chemical, nearly a year after a tractor trailer wrecked and spilled nearly 3,000 gallons of the poison.
The commission sued the trucking company Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC, for dumping empigen into Paint Creek on Aug. 25, 2022, as a result of the accident. The case is in mediation. Commissioners say about 30,000 fish were killed when the truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike and the liquid chemical entered the creek.
At the commission’s Thursday night meeting at the Kanawha County Courthouse, Commissioner Lance Wheeler said a recent independent test found multiple samples still oozing suds, similar to what bubbled in Paint Creek itself last year.
“It’s a tragic accident,” Wheeler said. “We were told by many government entities that this spill was taken care of.”
Commissioners want the trucking company to pay to remediate the soil and aid the Paint Creek Watershed Association in further cleanup. The driver, a part owner of the truck, registered a .128 blood alcohol level content, nearly twice the limit to be considered impaired while driving, at the scene of the accident.
Paint Creek residents have worked nearly non-stop for three decades or so to clean up the creek, transforming it into a trout stream. Many of those fish died in the spill. The DNR has planned additional stocking of the stream in its next three cycles.
With Thursday’s news, Commission President Kent Carper said the trucking company should be supplied the new information before the parties’ next hearing Sept. 11. More aggressive action may be needed, he said.
Commissioner Ben Salango said the new tests strengthen the county’s case in the event the suit goes before a jury.
A commission staff member Thursday night stressed that lab technicians did not find trace amounts but “high concentrations” of the chemical.
In other business, commissioners voted to spend nearly $13,000 on a performance stage large and sturdy enough to accommodate Brad Paisley’s Saturday night show before Herbert Hoover High’s football scrimmage against John Marshall, Paisley’s alma mater. The scrimmage will be played at Hoover’s new field in Elkview.
Commissioners lauded Herbert Hoover Principal Mike Kelley for keeping the school together and successful after the June 2016 flood destroyed the school’s old building. Hoover students have attended school in modular classrooms for years before moving into the new school just a few days ago.
Hoover’s enrollment is 30 students higher than at the time of the flood, Kelley said, and its test scores are up, too.
“We had some inconveniences, but we didn’t let that stop us,” Kelley said.
In another matter, commissioners voted to give $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, as a contribution toward a new $10.7 million Maintenance and Public Safety Building.
Current Yeager CEO Dominique Ranieri and former deputy county manager Andrew Gunnoe appeared on behalf of the airport. Gunnoe is now Yeager’s chief development officer.
Gunnoe said the project is eligible for up to 70% of cost in federal funding, or about $7 million. The ground is shovel ready, Ranieri said, and the airport could use the money “to get this project over the finish line.”
Commissioners also voted to spend $5,000 on a “Dementia Friendly Experience” trailer, to be titled to the Friends of Hansford non-profit group. That group is associated with the long-time Hansford Senior Center.
The trailer is designed to give people not suffering from the disease an idea of what those with dementia might experience.
