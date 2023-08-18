Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County commissioners say multiple soil samples along Paint Creek are still contaminated with a toxic chemical, nearly a year after a tractor trailer wrecked and spilled nearly 3,000 gallons of the poison.

The commission sued the trucking company Gadsden, Gaillard and West LLC, for dumping empigen into Paint Creek on Aug. 25, 2022, as a result of the accident. The case is in mediation. Commissioners say about 30,000 fish were killed when the truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike and the liquid chemical entered the creek.

Greg Stone is a reporter. Reach him at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

