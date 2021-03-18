A global coffeehouse giant continues to grow, this time upgrading an existing foothold in Putnam County.
Starbucks plans to open its new location in Teays Valley on Friday, setting up in the former site of a Wendy’s off Interstate 64 at Exit 39. Starbucks had been located in the Farmers Bank building, off Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
“We realized because of the pandemic that we’ve got more people working from home, schooling our children from home and adapting our lives where we’re really isolated,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday after the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “What we’re seeing unfolding now can only be described as the great human reconnection. As people get vaccinated and start to go back to things that are familiar, it’s going to bring them back to Starbucks.”
The new location will include expanded indoor seating and services previously unavailable at its bank location, most notably mobile order pickup capability and a drive-thru. The 2,870-square-foot cafe will employ upwards of 30 people.
Mobile orders have become especially vital to the company. It reported 24% of all fourth-quarter transactions were mobile order — up 2% from the previous quarter and an 8% increase from the same period in 2019. Mobile orders accounted for only 3% of all transactions in the fourth quarter of 2016.
“Starbucks used to be all about the coffee; now it is about the speed you can get your order via the app or in the drive-thru,” said Bob Phibbs, CEO of the Retail Doctor, a consulting firm that specializes in brick-and-mortar retailers. “McDonald’s used to be about the burgers, but they are pretty much a drink business now. I would say look for Starbucks to make a resurgence as vaccines roll out and COVID dissipates. You probably won’t see those long banquettes with small tables anymore, but people still want to be with people.”
The opening of the new location coincides with Starbucks’ upcoming 50th anniversary March 31.
Since its 1971 founding in Seattle, Washington, the company has swelled to 33,000 locations worldwide (14,760 in the United States) and an employee roster of more than 480,000. There are 2,910 Starbucks locations in California alone — or one for about every 14,000 people in the Golden State.
West Virginia has 25 locations, one for about every 73,400 people in the state. But it was recently announced the Starbucks inside of the Huntington Mall will be closing, and the fate of the Charleston Town Center mall location hasn’t been divulged.
Corporate leadership has indicated a desire to shift to more standalone locations that allow drive-thru service, something exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial plan was to shotgun the landscape with a variety of stores — locations that specialized in grab-and-go orders and others that offered a more robust experience. Multiple stores clustered closely together — especially in urban areas — weren’t uncommon or an issue until the pandemic struck. Economies shutting down around the world prompted “a major rethink in the strategy,” according to Lee Peterson, executive vice president of WD Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based consulting firm.
“The new strategy includes pickup and drive-thru no matter the scenario you were in [in] the first place,” Patterson said. “The cool thing about Starbucks versus [Abercrombie & Fitch] or somebody like that in a mall, you have a lot of flexibility in those leases. You have smaller units, you’re not paying as much. Even if you have two more years on your lease, you can just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’ll pay the one-year penalty on the lease and I’m going to go out where I can do some business out on the street. I can do pick-up, I can do delivery, I can do drive-thru — I can do all of that and keep myself in business.”
Experts, however, said locations in high-traffic areas that remained open during the pandemic (i.e., grocery chains and big-box retailers) will likely remain untouched. Likewise for any malls that can prove resilient.
“Starbucks always goes where the traffic is,” Phibbs said. “My guess is even a downturn of 10-20% of traffic could make labor costs as a percentage of sales untenable. With an average sale of $4, you have to have sufficient volume. If and when mall traffic returns, I’m sure they’ll return as well. But for now, drive-thru, in particular, is key.”