The newest dean of the West Virginia University College of Law says there is still work to do to establish the school’s much-anticipated Charleston presence, but there is at least one clinic moving south this fall.
Amelia Rinehart comes to the Mountain State by way of the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in Salt Lake City, making previous stops in New York, Houston, New Orleans and Chicago throughout her career. But she hails originally from Sunset, a south central Louisiana town — current population: less than 3,000 people. WVU named Rinehart as the school’s law dean Jan. 12, and while her work has been underway in Morgantown, Rinehart made her first visit to Charleston on Thursday to meet dozens of area alumni.
As the world still battles a pandemic, Rinehart said in an interview before the event that the school’s Charleston branch, first announced in September 2019, has been severely delayed by the virus. The state’s only law school has long hoped it could have students working and practicing in the state’s seat of government — at the same time growing its geographical footprint — but scheduling has proven difficult since March 2020.
One thing will happen this fall: The school will move its Veterans Advocacy Law Clinic to Charleston, Rinehart said.
Jed Nolan, the clinic’s director, will move his office and begin operating the clinic in Kanawha County this academic year. Nolan works with law students, helping the state’s veterans navigate the legal system — also helping local and national veteran advocacy groups fight for legal protections. A large percentage of the veterans the clinic serves live throughout Southern West Virginia, Rinehart said, which is why administrators felt it best to move this resource further down Interstate 79.
The university rents two floors in The Equities House, located on the corner of Virginia and Dickinson streets in downtown Charleston. The Kanawha County Extension Office has been operating from the building since late 2019, but WVU’s vision of having an established presence for both the law and business schools has yet to come to fruition.
“This is kind of a mission-based lease that we entered into before the pandemic, with some ideas about how we might use [the space],” Rinehart said. “Now we’ve kind of sat still for a year-and-a-half, and now we’re jumping back into, ‘What were all the ideas we had on the table, and how are we going to be able to try and implement some of those things?’
Rinehart said her work in the coming months will focus on growing the Charleston office, along with other initiatives furthering the land-grant mission, and adapting the school’s curriculum to a new digital age.
“Legal education has changed a ton in the past 10, 20 years. Old ways of doing things are not really going to stick around,” Rinehart said.
There’s been drastic changes to the judicial system in just the last 18 months. Defendants have appeared in court via cameras from jail cells or their bedrooms, attorneys present evidence virtually and paper document review has been almost universally ditched for a scanning system, she said.
Rinehart hopes more opportunities come for students with the Charleston office, where they can connect with WVU alumni and gain experience working in local, state and federal government — as well as the region’s vast private business and nonprofit landscape. With curriculum shifting toward understanding the future of law and attorneys, the more crucial this experience, she said.
There will also be an emphasis put on understanding mental health issues in the industry and the way they affect people, Rinehart said.
“It’s a very fast-paced profession,” she said. “There’s a lot of sort of addiction issues in some spaces of it — [we’ve been] thinking about how we get in front of that for students and being proactive about it, also adding this layer of pandemic anxiety that everyone’s kind of sitting around with.”
Aug. 18 is the first day of classes for WVU students, and Rinehart said a class of 118 freshmen will arrive on Law School hill in two weeks. She said one defining feature of this class is a sizable number of first-generation college students.
Rinehart has worked as a patent attorney, but she came up an engineer. She said one day she found a link between the two.
“Engineering school is something that teaches you how to think in a very process-oriented way,” she said. “Working as an engineer made me think more about — I like talking about other people’s inventions and not creating them myself.”
Her background has proven to be her strength, Rinehart said. Being creative, understanding technology and the ability to carefully break down complicated and timely procedures are traits attorneys entering the workforce today should have, she said. Her job is to ensure these students thrive in these areas.
She’s also a heavy recruiter, and uses her way of thinking and her vision as a selling point.
“I care about making things accessible for people,” she said. “That’s my passion as a teacher, and that’s also my passion as a dean — a person who thinks about teaching people about law schools and how they work, and why you should come to one.”