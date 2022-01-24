L. Newton Thomas Jr., a former coal executive who led efforts to establish the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and Edgewood Summit retirement community, died Wednesday. He was 93.
Born in Charleston, Thomas graduated from Cornell University and served in the Air Force before starting a long career with Carbon Industries and its successor, ITT Corporation, according to his obituary.
He started as a mine manager in Carbon, W.Va., where he and his wife Nancy, raised their five children for 14 years, before moving to Charleston in 1967, the obituary says. He retired from the company as senior vice president.
Thomas’ efforts to establish the Clay Center go back to the early 1980s and his involvement with Charleston Renaissance and the Business & Industrial Development Corporation, predecessor organizations to the Charleston Area Alliance, said Susie Salisbury, a vice president of the Alliance and a former Charleston councilwoman.
“Renaissance was very strategic in its planning and selection of projects,” Salisbury said. “And one of the major projects that came out of the original plan with Charleston Renaissance was the establishment of an arts and science center in downtown Charleston, which of course, is now the Clay Center. And [Thomas] took a real leadership role in making sure that happened.”
Thomas led the campaign to design and construct the Clay Center, including raising funds for the more than $100 million center, which opened in 2003.
In a statement, Al Najjar, Clay Center president and CEO, said Thomas was a visionary leader and Clay Center founder who was inspired by his commitment to provide educational opportunities for West Virginia’s children and families.
“He leaves an enduring legacy and I, as well as staff and board members of the Center, am mourning the loss of this exceptional leader who set an example for us all by living a life of service,” Najjar said.
According to his obituary, Thomas also volunteered in various capacities for many organizations, including the United Way of Central West Virginia, West Virginia Air Pollution Control Commission, the Education Alliance of West Virginia, the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Charleston Area Medical Center Foundation, the Mountain Institute, the National Institute for Chemical Studies, Federal Reserve Board and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
“He taught me a tremendous amount; he was a mentor for me in the fundraising and community development area,” said Pat Bond, a retired banker who knew Thomas through his work for the Business & Industrial Development Corporation and the West Virginia Symphony, the latter of which Thomas served as head of development. “He was the most dedicated man to the Charleston region I’ve ever met.”
A former board member and longtime volunteer for the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley, Thomas came up with the idea for the “Spirit of the Valley” campaign and award, which since 1985 has recognized residents who exemplify community service.
Former Charleston councilwoman Mary Jean Davis said Thomas epitomized the award, though he would never accept it.
“He was the spirit of the valley,” Davis said. “There is no one that has been honored by that [award] that he couldn’t have out shined. But he would never accept it. Really. And it was his idea. .... And it was a wonderful idea. It’s been one that has certainly sustained the YMCA and it has honored people in the city that have, of course done great works for the city and contributed to the city.
“If you look at that list, the only thing I can tell you is he is and was the true Spirit of the Valley,” Davis said.
Thomas and Nancy, his wife of 68 years, were partners not only in their marriage but in much of the community work, Davis added.
“They did things together, they bounced ideas off of each other,” Davis said. “They had one of the greatest relationships a couple could hope to have.”
Thomas was the first president of Edgewood Summit, from 1990 until 1996. During that time, he led a community group in forming a board that become Edgewood Summit and saw the development come to fruition, said Diane Gouhin, executive director of the retirement community.
Gouhin said Thomas’ key role in developing Edgewood Summit was meeting the legal, community and practical challenges of establishing the state’s first retirement community.
“I think that Newt recognized, along with others that there was a need,” Gouhin said. “Because prior to Edgewood Summit’s development, a lot of our senior citizens who had lived in the area and worked and helped to make our community what it was, they were leaving in their retirement years for a lifestyle, similar to what Edgewood Summit provides today.
“He wanted to keep those great people in our area contributing back into the community, contributing to their churches or civic organizations. He saw that value, and we are forever in his debt,” Gouhin said,
Thomas and Nancy lived their later years in Edgewood Summit until his death.
Thomas is survived by Nancy and four of the couple’s five children, his sister, as well as 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.