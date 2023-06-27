Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Brawley Walkway Seller
Buy Now

Alexa Beyer earlier this week used the middle of Capitol Street to sell most of her clothes. She is raising funds for a career-changing move.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The late Jim Morrison once sang he’d never been so broke that he couldn’t leave town.

In the spirit of the late Doors singer, if you passed by the corner of Brawley Walkway and Capitol Street Sunday or Monday, you would have seen Alexa Beyer making sure she didn’t hit the road without some spending money.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you