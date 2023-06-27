The late Jim Morrison once sang he’d never been so broke that he couldn’t leave town.
In the spirit of the late Doors singer, if you passed by the corner of Brawley Walkway and Capitol Street Sunday or Monday, you would have seen Alexa Beyer making sure she didn’t hit the road without some spending money.
Beyer, a 30-year-old Los Angeles native, came to Charleston a year ago for a job. That didn’t work out, so she did the ordinary thing -- she sold most of her clothes, splayed on a Capitol Street corner, and lit out for a hoped-for country music career. Or a comedy writing gig.
“I expected to be here longer,” she said, having sold one young woman $45 worth of denim. “It was a little different than I expected.”
So now, at the age of 30, she is lighting out a little lighter in the wardrobe department. Dressed in cowboy boots and jean shorts, Beyer spread out a semi-spectacle of used merchandise. Most was laid neatly on the ground, while a rack hung near the wall of the nearest business. A furry stool a few feet high held a few more items. She boasted a line of shoes.
“I’ve sold $165, $170 over a day and a half,” she said Monday. “I’m probably going to wrap it up in the next couple of hours.”
She had not been bothered by the police during The Great Selloff of 2023, which surprised her. One policeman gave her a glance but kept on walking, she said.
Beyer said she hoped to be on the road to Nashville by today. Her favorite country artists are Miranda Lambert and Garth Brooks. She is taking quite the leap of faith. She has never performed before a crowd.
In addition, she isn’t sure where she will stay once there. Nashville is a booming town, with ever-increasing rents. She knows one couple in Charleston with Nashville ties, but as of Monday had not gotten confirmation of a place to lay her head.
“It could be a hotel or motel or camping in my car,” she said.
She thinks of West Virginians differently now than when she came here, she said. Everyone raved about “how special” Mountain State residents are, but she found that description a bit puzzling. She said she found ordinary people.
“West Virginians like it when you joke,” she said. “They’re real and funny and down to have a good time. They make jokes about themselves and other people.”
As for the journey west, she said she’d pack some frog legs -- everyone's go-to road snack -- among other goodies. She is already well traveled, she said, having completed a masters’ degree in New York and a job as a community organizer in Louisville.
At 30, Beyer said she has still yet to find true fulfillment. Maybe this will do it.
“I have been afraid to take the leap,” she said. “I think I have something to say. I’m tired of going with the sound, preferred option instead of what I want to do.”
