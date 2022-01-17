Nine people were arrested Monday following a protest in downtown Charleston calling on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to work to pass federal legislation currently stuck in Congress.
Around two dozen people gathered before noon at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Court Street, as the Rev. Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church and the Rev. Marlon Collins of Shiloh Baptist Church gave opening remarks on the importance of preserving Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy through the passage of federal voting rights legislation. Watts said the issue is of utmost importance to the country’s future. He said that is why West Virginians chose to engage in nonviolent protest on Court Street, which was honorarily named after the late civil rights icon two years ago.
“I can think of no better way to honor him than to bear witness to one’s commitment to voting rights for all people,” Watts said. “That was one of the first things Dr. Martin Luther King deeply engaged in.”
While it’s been an uphill battle to get 60 votes for the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, which is required to avoid a Republican filibuster, Collins said Manchin and his fellow lawmakers must come together and pass the bills into law.
“As a veteran, I know what true service is, and I respect the sacrifice of those who are standing up for what they know is right,” Collins said. “And as a person of faith, I know that in moments of pivotal consequence for our state and our nation, those of us with the power to make brave decisions for the greater good must do so.”
Folks out on Kanawha Boulevard blocking traffic, calling on Sen Manchin to support various federal legislation pic.twitter.com/38eoQh8Fbc— Joe Severino (@jj_severino) January 17, 2022
A dozen of the protesters then blocked all four lanes of traffic on Kanawha Boulevard, prompting a police response. After close to an hour, and repeated police orders to leave the street, protesters and Charleston Police Lt. Dave Payne came to an agreement where those refusing to leave would be handcuffed, led inside the police station and cited in lieu of arrest. But after protesters were inside the station and Payne left, officers began to book them for arrest, which led organizers to negotiate with city officials to bring a municipal judge in for arraignments, organizer Alex Gallo said afterward.
Gallo said that, if the judge hadn’t come in on the federal holiday, the nine protesters would have spent the night in jail. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said in a statement the nine were arrested and booked for unlawful protesting without incident. Gallo said protesters have a hearing scheduled for March 2.
Katonya Hart, of Charleston, was one of the nine people arrested Monday. While speaking with Payne, who suggested their protest would still be effective if it were moved to the sidewalk, she said Manchin had left them no option. Hart was among the kayakers who floated up to the senator’s yacht on the Potomac River, and has met with Manchin in his office, but nothing yet has worked to move the needle.
“I am in debt on my credit cards going to [Washington] D.C. and back again to speak with this man,” Hart said.
Rachel Dash, of Charleston, said she is upset with Manchin for allowing major voting rights legislation to sit behind the filibuster as states advance bills that gerrymander districts and place restrictions on absentee voting.
“I can’t think of anything more cynical and awful for our democracy. We’re going back in time, and it’s my responsibility as a citizen to stand up or sit down for this,” Dash said.
She came out to the streets Monday because of the urgency, she said.
“I’ve made phone calls [to Manchin’s office.] I’ve written letters, and that’s not working,” Dash said. “MLK was all about standing up for what’s right and for democracy — even if it doesn’t change their mind, we need our voices out there.”
A spokesperson for Manchin did not return a request seeking comment on the protest.
Andrew Caldwell, 75, of Fayetteville, said he’d never been arrested before, but he refused to leave the street Monday because it was the only option.
“Sometimes, you have to put action behind the words,” he said.
Sharon Helman, of Harpers Ferry, said she was willing to wear the handcuffs for the same reasons.
“Nobody’s going to pay attention to us, otherwise,” she said.
Selina Vickers, of Fayetteville, said there was no better day than King’s birthday to hold this protest.
“I think our democracy is in a very tenuous situation right now, and if there’s ever a day to stand up and make it clear what you believe in, it’s this day,” Vickers said.
Watts, a longtime political ally of Manchin, has pressed the senator since last year to stop letting Senate rules stand in the way of this legislation. He said Manchin and fellow filibuster holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have fallen into a flawed-logic argument, which equates bipartisanship with good policy.
”History is going to show that those who were standing for voting rights legislation to be passed at this time in the history of this country — they were the true patriots,” Watts said. “They were the ones who were concerned about the republic.”
His comments echoed those from King’s 13-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, who called Manchin and Sinema out by name Monday. She said both lawmakers must make the right decision Tuesday, when the Senate plans to convene and begin debate on voting rights legislation.
“Our future hinges on your decision,” King said, “and history will remember what choice you make.”