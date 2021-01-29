Nine attorneys have filed to temporarily replace late Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King, according to information provided by the Governor’s Office Thursday.
The longtime judge King, 73, died Dec. 28 after serving on the bench for more than 30 years. Gov. Jim Justice will appoint his replacement and will finish the rest of King’s term, which expires in 2022.
Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlon is filling in for King until a replacement is chosen. Interviews for the position are scheduled for Feb. 11, according to the Governor’s Office.
Here are the nine people who applied and their brief legal biographical information:
Maryclaire Akers
Akers currently serves as a senior assistant prosecuting attorney with the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office. She prosecuted cases assigned to King’s court, according to her resume.
Akers graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law, soon after taking a job with the juvenile crimes division at the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office. She went on to prosecute cases in both Kanawha Magistrate Court and Kanawha Circuit Court before taking the chief of staff position at the office in 2008.
She was assigned to the Consumer Protection Division in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office from 2013 to 2014, prosecuting cases filed against drug manufacturers. Akers also served as general counsel for the West Virginia State Ethics Commission before taking the senior prosecuting attorney position.
Kevin Baker
Baker has served as Charleston’s City Attorney from late 2019 until present. He graduated from the American University Washington College of Law in 2008, according to his resume.
From 2010 until 2019 he served as counsel to the minority leader and the Judiciary Committee at the West Virginia Senate, drafting and summarizing legislation, preparing discussion points, presenting to the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee and other work.
Baker founded and managed a Charleston law firm from 2009 to 2012, working on a number of different cases and issues. He has clerked for U.S. District Judge Joe Goodwin and the United Mine Workers of America union in Fairfax, Virginia.
Kenneth Ballard
Serving as Kanawha Family Court judge since 2008, Ballard has also served as past president of the Family Court Judges Association, according to his biography page. He was elected in 2008 and 2016 to the position. He could not be reached for information Friday.
Ballard is also the Kanawha County Juvenile Drug Court judge.
Ballard graduated from the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law. He worked for a private firm before opening his own practice in 2004. He served as the county’s Hygiene Commissioner from 2006 to 2008.
Mark Browning
Browning currently works in Charleston at Public Defender Services in the habeas corpus division, according to his resume.
Browning graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1984. From 1985 to 2014, he worked at Shuman, McCuskey and Slicer law firm, where he worked primarily in civil suit defense. He served as the Kanawha Bar Association President from 1995 to 1996.
He’s defended corporations, individual physicians and other businesses and individuals in the nearly 30 years at the firm. Browning also worked for the Hendrickson and Long law firm in Charleston from 2014 to 2018.
Christine Fox
Fox most recently served as King’s law clerk. She could not be reached for information Friday.
According to her LinkedIn page, she’s previously served as law clerk at the West Virginia Supreme Court and for three different private firms in Charleston.
She graduated from the WVU College of Law in 1991.
Travis Griffith
Griffith works as a defense attorney at the firm he founded in 2015, Griffith Law Center, he said Friday. He handles cases in employment, personal injury, school education, medical, family and other types of law.
He graduated from the Appalachian School of Law in 2003. From 2003 to 2007 he worked at a private law firm in Charleston before founding his own law firm, Griffith Law Offices, working general litigation, criminal and family cases.
He co-founded another firm in 2009 before separating and creating the firm he works at today.
Elizabeth Kavitz
Kavitz opened her own practice, Kavitz Law, in June 2015. She said Friday she primarily works child abuse and neglect cases.
She graduated from the WVU College of Law in 2006 before working bankruptcy cases at Hoyer, Hoyer and Smith law firm in Charleston. She then worked a range of cases for the DiTrapano, Barrett, DiPiero, McGinley and Simmons law firm for the following four years.
Kavitz said she worked briefly at the LexisNexis corporation before founding her own firm.
Samuel Marsh
Marsh currently serves as an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Kanawha Prosecutor's Office, where he’s worked since 2015. The year before he worked as a Charleston defense attorney, according to a previous Gazette-Mail story. He could not be reached for information Friday.
Marsh previously worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern West Virginia and as an assistant Kanawha prosecutor, also spending time working for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
Benjamin Mishoe
Mishoe has worked at the Shaffer and Shaffer law firm in Charleston since 2008, he said Friday. He’s handled a number of cases in different areas, including personal injury, medical malpractice and insurance coverage.
He graduated from the WVU College of Law in 2006. He said he currently serves as the West Virginia Bar Association vice president.
Prior to joining Shaffer and Shaffer, Mishoe served two years as law clerk to Judge James Rowe in Greenbrier County.