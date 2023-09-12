Guided nature walks covering topics ranging from geology to edible plants will take place Saturday at Kanawha State Forest as part of the annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks program.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the park's nature center, located at the former swimming pool area. The walks begin at 9 a.m. and will end by noon.
This year's program includes three hikes focusing on exercise, with varying degrees of difficulty.
The first, and apparently least difficult exercise hike, will be led by Bernadette Cooney, with Bill Minear serving as sweep. The second exercise hike involves a four-mile trek over easy terrain along the Middle Ridge, Teaberry and Oak Flats trails, led by Michelle Platt and Jane Shepherd. The third hike, led by George Singleton, covers three miles over terrain that is difficult in places along the Polly, Beech Glen and Wildcat Ridge trails.
A stream ecology walk along Davis Creek Trail on mostly easy terrain will be led by Barry Curry, while Pete Sullivan and Al Baldwin will lead a walk involving the geology of Kanawha State Forest over moderate terrain of Overlook Trail.
Wildflowers and trees are the topic of a walk led by Chris Gatens and Laura Bobbera on easy terrain along Shrewsbury Hollow Trail, while Drew Palmer and Devon Fox will guide a hike covering fall mushrooms on the easy terrain of Dunlop Hollow Trail.
Medicinal and edible plants are the focus of a walk along Johnson Hollow Trail guided by Becky Linger and Kris King, while trees, shrubs and forest management will be covered on a walk on ADA-accessible Spotted Salamander Trail led by Tiffany Jarrett and Jane Hange.
Sponsored by the Kanawha Forest Foundation, the annual fall nature walk program is named in honor of Margaret Denison, a naturalist and author who taught science and botany in the Kanawha County Schools system, and was a frequent volunteer leader for nature-themed hikes in the state forest.
Denison, author of "The Flora of Kanawha State Forest," was responsible for listing 710 flowering plants, 42 fern species and 136 grasses and sedges found in the 9,300-acre preserve. She died in 2003.
