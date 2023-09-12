Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Guided nature walks covering topics ranging from geology to edible plants will take place Saturday at Kanawha State Forest as part of the annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks program.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the park's nature center, located at the former swimming pool area. The walks begin at 9 a.m. and will end by noon.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

