Nitro’s municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday with nine city positions up for grabs.
Early voting for the city election ends Saturday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nitro City Hall, according to a city news release.
Polls for the Tuesday election will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ward 1 voters who live in Kanawha County will cast ballots at the Women’s Club of Nitro on 2nd Avenue. Putnam County Ward 1 residents will vote at JT’s Truck Accessories on 1st Avenue.
- Ward 2: Nitro Elementary School on 19th Street.
- Ward 3: Nitro High School on Park Avenue.
- Ward 4: Nitro Church of the Nazarene on Sattes Circle.
The mayor, recorder, three at-large city council seats and four ward council seats are up for election Tuesday.
Mayor Dave Casebolt and Recorder Rita Cox are running for reelection unopposed.
There are four candidates running for the three at-large seats. The three incumbents on the ballot, Bill Javins, John Montgomery and Andy Shamblin are facing a sole challenger in Emily Barr.
Incumbents Donna Boggs of Ward 1 and Michael Hill of Ward 4 are running for reelection to city council unopposed.
Cynthia Lynn “Rice” McGill is challenging incumbent Bill Racer for the Ward 2 seat. Joe Murphy and Susan Hogshead Valleau are competing for Ward 3’s vacant seat.
The election was originally scheduled for June 2 but was postponed to Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.