Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pool drawings

An architect’s rendering of the proposed sports complex at Nitro City Park.

 Courtesy image

Since 1965, the city of Nitro has enjoyed the luxury and gathering place a good old swimming pool provides.

“To have a pool has always been important to the citizens of Nitro,” Mayor David Casebolt observed Monday, on a sweltering late-summer day.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you