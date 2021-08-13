More than $250,000 in upgrades and miles of new trails are among the improvements planned at Nitro’s Ridenour Lake.
The city is putting in two new floating docks, a picnic shelter and a playground at the lake. It is also making improvements at the lake's dog park and bike park.
“It's a huge list of improvements,” said Tracy Toler, a Nitro resident and member of the city’s Development Authority Board who has led the lake’s improvement efforts as a volunteer. “I would say it's the most improvements at any given time that the lake has really ever had. And it's definitely the biggest improvement since we added the gazebo.”
Toler helped write a federal grant that brought in $125,000 for improvements last year. The city of Nitro matched the grant by the federal Land and Water Conservation Agency.
The city recently installed a new floating dock with a kayak launch. A new, ADA-compliant dock will be installed in the next few weeks.
“We replaced both our wooden docks,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “The problem was when the water would come up, it would tear those wooden docks up.”
A new log cabin-style shelter with a restroom will be built in the area of the lake’s dog park and bike park. A parking lot at the new shelter will also be paved.
“We’re taking part of what was the dog park area and putting in a shelter,” Toler said. “So, we’re basically just rehabbing the whole dog park and putting it together with some landscaping, because it really wasn’t ever landscaped. It was really just a fenced-in area. Now it’s going to have some style.”
Casebolt said the dog park previously had drainage problems.
“So, we're starting over there and trying to solve those drainage problems,” he said. “It sits in a low area and collects a lot of water. So we're going to do some drainage work.”
All the lake’s improvements should be in place and usable this fall, Toler said.
In April, the city purchased 259 acres adjoining the lake for $400,000. The city previously owned 60 acres of land, including the lake.
An avid mountain biker, Toler built the lake’s existing trails and plans on expanding them with the new land.
“In the last five or six years that I've been working out there, I've really taken off from half-a-mile of trail. [Now] we're over five miles,” Toler said. “With this new land purchase, I've been working on a master trail plan that could give us up to 15 or 20 miles.”
Toler hopes the lake will eventually have cabins or space for recreational vehicles.
“I guess our outlook on it is really now the possibilities are endless,” Toler said. “We're hoping that in the future, Ridenour Lake will actually become like a small recreation destination that people may come from hours and hours away.”
Toler said he wants to see the rest of West Virginia follow Nitro’s lead in making improvements and adding amenities to their trail systems.
“We basically have the best natural terrain for mountain biking and trail running. It's time to really [make] big investments in additional trails,” Toler said.
Casebolt credited Toler for taking on improvements at the lake as a volunteer project.
“There is no ifs, ands or buts about it -- Tracy Toler moving into town and taking that lake under his wing is really, really helping to transform it,” Casebolt said. “Tracy Toler is just a perfect example of what a makes a community work.
“If they were to rely on the mayor and city council has stuff to get done, it wouldn't get done,” Casebolt said.