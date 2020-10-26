The early voting location at the Nitro Police Department will be open Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case forced the closure of the location Monday.
One poll worker at the Nitro location tested positive for COVID-19, Kanawha County officials announced Monday. The location has been open since last Wednesday.
The county closed the site Monday for sanitization, according to a news release.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department determined those who voted at the site last week had low-risk exposure to the virus, according to the release. But if anyone who has voted there and feels symptomatic, you can call the health department at 304-348-1088 to arrange a test.
There are also two drive-up COVID-19 testing events in the county this week.
“At this time, I believe there is a low risk of exposure to the voters who were at the early voting site at Nitro Police Department," said Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer for the health department. "However, if someone is concerned and would like to be tested, we are holding two free testing events this week. The first will be held on Wednesday at the Kanawha City K-Mart parking lot from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second will be Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."
There are seven other early voting locations where Kanawha County voters can cast a ballot:
- Belle Town Hall
- Elkview Community Center
- Marmet Town Hall
- St. Albans City Hall
- Sissonville Library
- Cross Lanes sheriff’s detachment
- Voter Registration Office
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said the county is taking all precautions to protect poll workers and voters.
"I have made it a priority before the primary election to ensure the safety of our poll workers and voters during this election. It is unfortunate that a poll worker has tested positive for COVID-19," Carper said. "Our thoughts are with them at this time. We have taken all safety precautions at the polling locations to protect the public by cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day.”
Early voting in West Virginia continues until Saturday. The eight Kanawha County locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.