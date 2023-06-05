Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s been open less than a week, but the new pool at the Nitro Sports Complex is a hit.

Those who paid their $6 Monday gave it high marks. It is the first piece in a sports complex that includes new tennis and pickleball courts. The courts are done but waiting on final paint trim and other adjustments.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc

.com.

Tags

Recommended for you