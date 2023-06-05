It’s been open less than a week, but the new pool at the Nitro Sports Complex is a hit.
Those who paid their $6 Monday gave it high marks. It is the first piece in a sports complex that includes new tennis and pickleball courts. The courts are done but waiting on final paint trim and other adjustments.
The pool is open and drawing good reviews.
“I love it, I love it, I love it,” said 24-year-old Crystal Kidd, who had placed one of the pool’s foam chaise lounges in a few inches of water. “This pool’s really nice. I love these chairs. You can lay out, cool down and still be in the sun. And the water feels so good.”
Nitro has gone all in on what it is calling the Nitro Sports Complex. Aside from the sparkling new pool, a new clubhouse and dressing rooms are finished, the four new tennis courts and nine pickleball courts are almost there. The pickleball court count might soar to as high as 17, once one considers that four tennis courts can be made into eight pickleball courts.
Pickleball is sort of a compacted version of tennis. A ball is batted back and forth but in closer quarters. A player may not linger close to the net after returning a shot in the restricted area, which is marked.
The courts are set to open in a week or two, along with last-minute sidewalk work out front and some fencing near the splash pad, which is wildly popular. Slides for the pool are still on order. The pool is a sleek, somewhat low-impact model, with a very shallow ledge for slightly-in-the-water sunbathers such as Kidd.
The ledge juts out a good way and empties into deeper water, which is marked up to 6 feet. The opposite end is a gradual entry. Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt called it the perfect size for the complex, considering school starts earlier than ever, as well as extracurricular activities. Attendance begins to tail off about July 4, he said.
“Two years ago we were trying to open the pool and we had numerous issues with the filtration system,” Casebolt said Monday. “We would have had to dig the concrete out of the bottom just to work on that and it was going to cost $500,000. We decided just to shut it down and build a new complex.”
And so the idea of the new clubhouse and courts came into being. Casebolt took note of the national popularity pickleball is enjoying. His eye drifted to tournaments that would draw visitors from all over the place. In fact, Casebolt said the facility has already booked one pickleball tournament for July 22.
Good construction weather blessed the project. At the end of August last year, Pray Construction contractors and architects Aric Margolis and Jason Goff were looking at an empty pool — the original 1965 model — and little else.
“The project came in on time and on budget,” said Casebolt, whose city sold $6.5 million in bonds to finance the development.
A neat wrinkle in the design of the pool and courts is the ability to keep them open all year, if demand dictates. Something called grade beam, a construction device, is supposed to anchor material that blows up like a miniature dome, trapping heat supplied by the park.
The pool water is already heated. Kidd is used to early season pool water being chilly, but Nitro’s was a toasty 80 degrees.
Shelby Bowen, 25, brought her two children, Brynlee and Noah.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a lot bigger than the old one. They love the splash pad.”
The splash pad shoots water from the ground, but the real attraction is a big bucket overhead that tips when full, drenching children who keep an eye on its tilt degree.
Handsome umbrellas, anchored with thick steel, provide a place to eat from an improved concession stand. Aside from the movable foam chaise lounges, the pool is ringed by blue, conventional lounges, all new and gleaming.
Casebolt said he felt a new pool was important, to go along with the possibly lucrative idea of pickleball tournaments.
“We’ve always had a pool and we’ve loved it,” he said. “It was what gives you that hometown feel. It’s a service to the community.”
Bowen seemed to think the new pool is bigger and she’s right, but only by about 175 square feet. It holds 200,000 gallons of water.
“This has to be one of the few pools around here that has heated water,” said Jamie Wright, a certified pool operator and a Nitro building inspector.
Casebolt’s dream is to draw children out of the house, like in the days of his youth. He rode his bike a mile to frequent the new pool when it opened during his youth.
“Everybody knew everybody else’s kids,” he said. “It’d be good to get back to that, where neighbors know neighbors.”
