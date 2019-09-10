Nitro to debut 'A Day in the Life' video on Thursday

The premiere screening of “A Day in the Life of Nitro,” a compilation of photos of everyday life in the town taken by residents throughout the day on Aug. 1, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Nitro City Council chambers in the Nitro Police building.
Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said a wide range of Nitro residents took part in the project, helping make the video a success.
“We received a good response from citizens for photos of activities throughout Aug. 1,” Casebolt said, adding that he was proud of the way the video “shows Nitro is a vibrant community.”
The video will soon be posted on the city’s social media sites.
The screening of “A Day in the Life of Nitro” is the opening event of Nitro’s annual Boomtown Days Festival, which continues on Friday and Saturday. Events include the Nitro Car Club’s 58th annual antique car show, featuring nearly 200 antique cars and other vehicles, plus musical performances and fireworks, all at Living Memorial Park at 21st Street and Second Avenue.
Saturday’s events include the running of the Tudor’s Doughboy 5k race, which starts at 8:30 a.m. from Nitro Living Memorial Park and then proceeds to Ridenour Lake and back. Registration for the race starts at 7 a.m.
At 10 a.m Saturday, the Boomtown Days Parade starts at Pickens Road and then travels down W.Va. 25 to its ending point at 21st Street.