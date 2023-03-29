If all goes according to plan, Nitro is slated to get its community supermarket back on Monday.
Pending final approval by the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday, the grocery store formerly known as Nitro Supermarket will reopen under new management as Cook's Nitro Market.
It's been an unexpectedly eventful 12 months for the 10,000-square-foot building that's served as the area's go-to spot for a local grocery shopping experience since 1974.
Its original owner, Andre Haikal, who emigrated from Lebanon in 1970, died last March. Five months later, in August, the store was damaged by a late-night electrical fire that put it out of commission.
"The damage was real isolated, but there was a lot of smoke damage. It was an electrical fire caused by an old light," new owner Vanessa Cook said. "It had to be gutted inside."
On Feb. 1, work began on the building at 2501 1st Ave. Renovation efforts included replacing flooring, ceiling tiles and paneling, and installing a new fire detection system.
Over the past few weeks, Cook and company have been bringing in a load of groceries on a much larger scale than simply seeing how many bags one can loop around one's arm on the way into the garage.
Upon reopening, the Scott Depot native Cook will go from longtime grocery store employee to going into business for herself. She said the community has embraced the effort to get the store going again.
"They absolutely love the fact that it's coming back," she said. "They want their store back, basically. I've had people stop every day and ask, 'When are you going to open,' but they're very patient. I've had people say they hate to go to Walmart."
Once it gets going again, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Cook has invited members of the community to check out the store and meet its 15 employees, even if they're not planning on buying anything.
"I'm glad I can be the one to give them a family, down-home grocery store," Cook said, "because that's what I've worked at."