After being closed since March 2020 due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nitro Wars Museum will reopen on Monday with exhibits ranging from a replica of a World War I trench to a display of Vietnam War communications gear.
Other exhibits include a World War II machine gun nest, an Army medical aid station and original blueprints dealing with Nitro's construction during World War I, when the town was created to house workers and services associated with Explosives Plant C, the huge factory that produced 350 tons of smokeless gunpowder per day.
Historic Commission members Carmen Kostelansky, Cynthia McGill and Susan Valleau took advantage of the museum's temporary closure to renovate the facility. The museum contains the area's largest collection of memorabilia and artifacts from armed conflicts involving U.S. military personnel from World War I to the present.
"The museum is one of our cornerstones in attracting visitors off the interstate to visit Nitro," said Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt. The Historic Commission volunteers, he said, "have done an awesome job with the museum's renovation. They put in a lot of hours during the pandemic. I think everyone is going to be pleased with their efforts."
"Most of the people who stop by really don't know anything about Nitro, but are interested in history," especially history about an area's connection to wars with U.S. involvement, said Kostelansky, director of the museum.
While many visitors assume Nitro got its name from nitroglycerin, "it actually came from nitrocellulose, a component of the gunpowder which was produced here in 1918, " she said.
Since it first opened in 1982 at Nitro Living Memorial Park, the museum, now located next to City Hall at 2003 20th Street, has hosted visitors from at least 40 states and several European countries. The museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.