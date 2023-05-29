There is “no doubt about it” Pat Sheely would remember the exact date he went to work for Kroger.
“I went to work on June 1, 1984, and graduated high school on Thursday, June 7, 1984,” Sheely said earlier this week, checking out customers at the West Side Kroger on Delaware Avenue.
Not just any high school. East Bank High School, where his older siblings attended. It’s what makes him feel closer to them, he says. His closest sibling is six years older.
He loves to talk about the good old days, especially if it’s with a fellow East Bank graduate. The school closed in 1999 and consolidated with DuPont to form Riverside High.
“We just have such a wonderful tradition,” Sheely said. “I’m so proud to have gone to that high school and graduated.”
Sheely is popular with customers. If you didn’t go to East Bank, he’ll want to know where you did attend. Chances are, he’ll know something about what years the long-defunct Stonewall Jackson High won this or that, or a nugget or two about Charleston High or another school in the area or even the state.
“My mind’s a camera,” says Sheely, in his mid-50s. His temples are taking on gray. His regulation work uniform is a long-sleeve garment, a windbreaker, baseball cap, baseball-style gloves -- good for repeated customer fist bumps -- and a COVID mask.
Sheely begins talking to a customer as soon he or she puts the first item on the conveyor belt. His cheerfulness and willingness to acknowledge another human being are wildly refreshing.
“I’ve been in retail for 21 years and he’s the friendliest cashier I’ve ever had work for me,” store leader Jon Hudnall said. “People come here just to see Pat. They do. We’re lucky to have someone like him. He brings a lot of energy. It’s contagious. I think it helps the other cashiers be a little more engaged with the customers, too. You feed off him, the energy he brings.”
If Sheely knows your first name -- and he probably does if you come through his line often enough -- he will often add a Mr. or Ms. in front of it. Women get the title “Miss Lady,” if Sheely doesn’t know the name.
“You saved seven dollars even,” he told one woman, displaying her receipt.
“I like that,” she said.
“All righty Miss Lady, you have a good day now,” he said, sending her off. The woman left her doughnuts behind, and Sheely ran out to the parking lot to give them to her.
Another customer bought nothing but a 30-pack of Budweiser. “Sir, you’re about to get busy man, I’m telling you, my man, you are,” he told the customer, who had no reaction. When co-worker Joy Hicks-Booker went to move the heavy pack of cans, Sheely would have none of it.
“Joy, don’t touch that, I’ll lift that for you,” he said.
If he agrees with you, Sheely grins, often says, “No doubt about it, my man, no doubt about it,” and hits you with a fist bump. He is especially pleased when someone knows a sports trivia fact, or, of course, if it has to do with East Bank.
Asked what years Wilt Chamberlain won NBA championships, Sheely had a quick and correct answer. “In 1967 with the Philadelphia 76ers and in 1972 with the Lakers, with our own alumnus, Jerry West.” Sheely met the NBA legend West at an East Bank High alumni gathering in 2008, he quickly mentioned.
“My sister calls me the numbers man, ain’t no doubt about it,” he said.
Of course, he wouldn’t be as popular if all he knew was East Bank. Hunting and high food prices are also popular topics.
“He understands customer service,” shopper Nickolas Dattilo said. “He’s gregarious and personable.”
He did miss one bit of trivia on this day. He thought customer Nicole Clevinger’s birthday was Aug. 31, 1986, when it was actually Oct. 31 of the same year.
Hicks-Booker, DuPont class of 1980, said she appreciates Sheely.
“I can’t do what Pat does,” she said. “He does a great job, customers love him to death and he remembers a lot of stuff. Me ... no. But I love working with Pat.
“It’s fun, we can all have fun. When you’re around employees that have the same vibe as you have, you just want to have a good time. It’s not about back-stabbing, it’s not about lying, it’s about just enjoying your job. You can’t do that with everybody you work with. Some of them are just flat a--holes. This store has a lot of unique people in it. Their heart is into doing the job and you don’t get many employees like that in this day and time.”
Hicks-Booker says work culture has changed drastically in her long career.
“What we’re seeing is a hiring problem,” she said. “They can hire 20 people and one might stay. If you get that one to stay around and they’re not a drama king or a drama queen, you’ve done something good.”
Sheely explains his high-energy approach to being a “people person” and that his mother raised him right. His father died when Sheely was three.
The talkative clerk says everything in his house is arranged just so. It’s the house he grew up in, in the Union area of Montgomery. He began his Kroger career at the now-closed Smithers store.
He transferred to the West Side store in October 2018 and tried living in the big city of Charleston. He ended up moving back home.
“It’s the house I grew up in, my man, it’s the neighborhood I grew up in. I could go back home.” The family moved into the home in April 1956, Sheely notes.
He thought about leaving the Kroger fold in the early 1990s. A family friend advised against it, pointing out that “it’s a public job” and he might run into somebody who could help him down the line. It’s happened a few times, he said.
“It’s been a wonderful career, my man, no doubt about it.”
