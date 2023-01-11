Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A nonprofit chemical and advanced software firm in the South Charleston Regional Technology Park is morphing into a private, employee-owned concern.

In its 20-year-history, MATRIC — the Mid-Atlantic Technology and Innovation Center — has generated $185 million in value for the Kanawha Valley, says Steve Hedrick. Hedrick is the former chief executive officer of MATRIC and the current CEO of AVN Corporation, which last week announced the acquisition of MATRIC.

