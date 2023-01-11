A nonprofit chemical and advanced software firm in the South Charleston Regional Technology Park is morphing into a private, employee-owned concern.
In its 20-year-history, MATRIC — the Mid-Atlantic Technology and Innovation Center — has generated $185 million in value for the Kanawha Valley, says Steve Hedrick. Hedrick is the former chief executive officer of MATRIC and the current CEO of AVN Corporation, which last week announced the acquisition of MATRIC.
Terms were not disclosed. Hedrick said each of MATRIC’s 85 workers will remain employed in the new venture, though stock distribution will not be uniform in value.
The hillside development began its life as the Union Carbide Tech Center, drawing some of the finest scientific minds from around the world. Union Carbide, then Dow, pulled up stakes, the latter in 2011. Dow donated the buildings and land to the regional technology park.
The technology park has benefited from millions in public investment since then. The latest is a $750,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the Kanawha County Commission to improve Building C on the campus. AVN will occupy that building.
Commission President Kent Carper said he would like to have known the technology park’s largest tenant would soon be converting to for-profit status before approving the money.
“This deserved to be publicly vetted,” Carper said. “They knew this was going to be done and it wasn’t disclosed to us. Would it have made a difference to us? I don’t know.”
Hedrick emphasized that the park is separate from MATRIC, and that plans to take MATRIC private had been in the works long before the Building C funds were sought.
Carper acknowledged the commission did not directly fund MATRIC, but the park. Hedrick termed it a “fair question” when asked if it is good policy for a business to be built on public money, then change its ownership structure to private.
“We pay rent, we’ve signed long-term leases with the tech park,” Hedrick said. “We have taken this organization from one or two employees to more than 80. The principal reason to create [private] AVN is to have an investible vehicle to grow our place, which we could not before. That expansion and growth was unable to us.”
Hedrick said offering AVN stock to the public is on the hoped-for horizon. He said seeing employees own a share of the company was important to him.
“We value our employees greatly,” Hedrick said. “They are the resources that make our company go. We recognize that.”
Hedrick said its software development arm is in Morgantown, but its employees can work from anywhere. The company also has employees working remotely from other states, he said.