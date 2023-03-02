Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Spirit Airlines
A Spirit Airlines passenger jet taxis to the gate at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The sight of Spirit Airlines' bright yellow Airbus passenger jets approaching or departing West Virginia International Yeager Airport will fade into the sunset in May.

Officials at the Charleston airport announced Thursday that Spirit had given notice it will end its year-round nonstop service to Orlando, as well as its seasonal nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach, effective May 4.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

