On a chilly, dismal day, Phillip Bateman arrived at Pentecostal Affirming Ministries with his trusty cart in tow. Except it’s not so trusty anymore.
The cart strained and wobbled as Bateman made his way out of Woodward Drive, where he had picked up four or five boxes of food from Fishers of Men, a non-profit pantry affiliated with and operating out of the church.
“I need me a new cart of some kind,” he said. “As long as I’ve got a good cart to work with, I’m fine.”
Greg Hedrick, 61, said he formerly worked as a prep cook, where he made $17 an hour. He said he suffers from heart and kidney ailments. He lives on $1,100 a month, he said, which represents his late wife’s Social Security. He is applying for other aid.
“I’m not being nefarious or anything,” he said. “I live in Rand. It’s just the dog and me.”
Howard Loudermilk, 67, said he had been relying on Fishers of Men for the past year or so. He only draws $790 a month in Social Security. His rent is $380 a month. He said his electric bill totaled $290 last month.
Without Fishers of Men, Loudermilk says “I’d probably go out and steal.”
Neither the Fishers of Men food pantry nor Affirming Ministries would exist without Tiffany Brashear. A Boone County native, Brashear is both the executive director of the food pantry and the pastor at the church.
A couple named Elmer and Barbara Fisher were the last living trustees of Woodward Wood Mission. It had been defunct for years. Brashear felt called to start a church and discovered the neglected building in 2011. She and prospective congregants knocked on doors up and down Woodward Drive. They found the Fishers, who agreed to sign the deed to the budding congregation. They are now deceased.
“The church had been vacant,” Brashear said. “No doors, no windows, no plumbing, no nothing.”
Stephanie Fisher, the Fishers’ daughter, said she is thrilled Brashear saved the building, which had gotten too much for her elderly father to maintain.
“I’m so pleased Tiffany kept a lot of the original stuff, the pulpit and chairs,” Stephanie Fisher said. “They put down new carpet, a new heating system.
“To add the food pantry to that ... It’s nice to see that they’re trying to do good things for the community. You can walk in there no matter what your circumstances. It doesn’t matter what you look like, who you are. She wants for you what you as a human being should have. I’ve told people, ‘When I die, if Tiffany is unavailable to do my funeral, just put me in the ground.'"
The Fishers’ last name dovetailed nicely with a passage from the Gospel of Matthew, in which Jesus tells his would-be disciples, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”
Out of the way
The church sits just a little way up Woodward Drive. Husky’s Dairy Bar rests near the top of Woodward hollow, fronting Seventh Avenue.
Out of that modest church’s basement and adjacent building flows a surprising abundance of food.
Brashear guesses her pantry goes through about 8,000 pounds of food to feed about 1,200 people a month. Another 200 extra boxes of food are only for seniors and contain some of the same staples as a regular box -- meat, dried goods, canned goods. Anyone older than 60 gets an extra senior box. On this day, folks got onions as a bonus.
“Where pandemic food stamps got cut, we’re seeing an influx of people coming in here,” said pantry worker Maria Dunlap. “We’re just trying to get our names out here, because where we are a small church but we do a lot for the community. I just don’t think they’re aware of it. We’d like to do more.”
Brashear said the church receives its food from the Huntington Area Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank. A small building serves as food storage before distribution.
The congregation raised $4,500 for the building and Stephanie Fisher wrote a check for $3,000 to pay off the rest. It is handsome and tidy. A plaque dedicated to the Fishers is out front.
The building is necessary because the church basement floods. Each Wednesday, workers take the loaded food pallets from the storage building and transfer them to the basement, for sorting and packing. The newer building isn’t big enough to handle both.
Breaking the mold
Pentecostal Affirming Ministries is true to the Pentecostal nature, with lively services emphasizing the presence of the Holy Spirit. On the other hand, Brashear does not sound dogmatic.
“We don’t require anything,” she said. “Some require you to come to church and sit through a service. We don’t push religion or any political aspect.”
Brashear does not take any money for her work as pastor. She makes a living as a therapist at Healing House, Inc., which serves traumatized women.
Food distribution isn’t all the church does. It also visits folks in drug recovery and senior centers. They play bingo with the latter crowd. They go to Manna Meal and give out hygiene bags for the homeless.
They do this with a congregation that fluctuates between 15 and 35 each Sunday. Pre-pandemic attendance ran about 90.
Brashear said she doesn’t like what she sees as she sizes up community need. She frets the millennial generation doesn’t possess the life skills to weather tough times. Volunteers at the church often must teach younger people how to cook the food they are dispensing.
Older people served by the church appear no better off.
“Honestly, I am a very optimistic person,” she said. “But it’s going to get worse before it gets better because that’s just the nature of the beast.”