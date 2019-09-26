NTSB cites overly steep descent, 'excessive maneuvering' in 2017 Yeager crash

A too-steep descent and excessive maneuvering during its landing approach to Yeager Airport are among probable causes cited by National Transportation Safety Board investigators for the May 5, 2017, crash of a cargo plane that claimed the lives of its two-person crew.
Killed in the crash were pilot John P. Alvarado, 47, and first officer Anh K. Ho, 31. Both lived in the Charleston area and flew a Shorts SD3 30 as a team for Milwaukee-based Air Cargo Carriers, contracted by UPS to carry air freight between Yeager and and the UPS air cargo hub at Louisville International Airport, in Kentucky.
The NTSB's final report on the accident, released earlier this week, also concluded that:
• The aircrew erred in not following an air traffic controller's advice, and company policy, to use a straight-in landing approach guided by a localizer, a navigation aid that guides approaching aircraft to an alignment with a runway's centerline. Instead, the crew requested, and was granted clearance, to follow a circling instrument landing approach, apparently because that procedure "lined up with the flight crew's inbound flightpath," and involved slightly less time and distance to the runway, according to the report.
• Instead of continuing his steep, sharply banking approach to the runway, Alvarado "should have conducted a missed approach and executed the localizer 5 approach procedure."
• Ho could also have called for a missed approach, but according to interviews with her friends, "was not in the habit of speaking up. The difference in experience between the captain and first officer likely created a barrier to communication due to authority gradient."
• Air Cargo Carriers' lack of a formal safety and oversight program to assess hazards and compliance with the company's standard operating procedures and to monitor pilots with previous performance issues contributed to the accident.
The cargo aircraft departed Louisville at 5:41 a.m., carrying 3,874 pounds of air freight. After reaching its assigned altitude of 9,000 feet, the flight proceeded without incident until it neared Charleston, according to the report. Ho contacted Yeager's Air Traffic Control approach controller at 6:37, when she was advised to plan for a localizer approach, which she acknowledged, but requested to follow a circling instrument landing approach (VOR-A) instead.
At 6:46 a.m., Ho contacted Yeager's Air Traffic Control tower to state the flight was on VOR-A approach to the airport. After providing wind data, the tower cleared the flight to land.
Security cameras recorded the airplane's final approach and descent to the runway as it emerged from the cloud base at an altitude of about 1,600 feet, and descending at the rate of about 2,500 feet per minute, according to an NTSB radar study. The plane made a steep bank to the left of about 42 degrees moments before arriving at the runway, and just before impact, at 6:50 a.m., reduced the descent rate to about 600 feet per minute.
When the aircraft struck the runway, it was in a 22 degree left bank with a 5 degree nose-down profile, and traveling at about 105 miles per hour, according to the report. The left wingtip struck the runway first, followed by the left main landing gear and left propeller. The fuselage then struck the pavement, shearing off the left wing.
The airplane slid 380 feet off the runway, plowing through trees on the steep embankment over Barlow Drive, coming to rest about 85 feet below runway elevation.
Alvarado, a former bush pilot in Alaska with 4,368 hours of flight time, was fully certified and up to date on licensing and medical requirements, with no accidents or incidents on his flight record. However, less than one year before the crash, in July 2016, he received a notice of disapproval following a checkride involving instrument landing approaches. The notice cited, among other things, repeated glideslope and sink rate warnings from the ground proximity warning system and his subsequent failure to initiate a go-around. He passed a re-examination three days later.
The pilot completed three VOR-A approaches to Yeager between January 2017 and April 2017, and according to Air Traffic Control records, descended below the airport's minimum descent altitude on all three approaches, according to the report.
Ho had accumulated 652 hours of flight time, more than half of it in the type of aircraft she was flying at the time of the accident. For the former flight attendant for Republic Airlines, becoming a commercial pilot was a lifelong dream, and flying for Air Cargo Carriers was her first professional pilot job, the report states.