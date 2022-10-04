Downtown Charleston’s CASCI building at the corner of Clendenin and Virginia streets will remain vacant, after a national company decided to construct a new office in the area, a local real estate agent says.
Quintie Smith of Realcorp said he showed a national company the Capital Area Services Company Inc. (CASCI) building, a hulking structure that at one time housed nearly 700 employees each day. Long before that it served the community as a Sears department store.
The building is owned by the Charleston Area Alliance, an economic development arm of the city, under its Enterprise Properties subsidiary. According to Kanawha County property tax records, the CASCI building and the lot upon which it sits are exempt from real property taxes.
The company which visited was not interested in the CASCI building, Smith said, but does want to build on local land ready for construction. He would not identify the company nor the property.
Smith maintains the interest is there, and a person might understand the need for space if they knew the nature of the business. Former Charleston mayor Jay Goldman of Goldman Associates said CASCI’s in-office workers -- most now work from home -- will likely have a new office space soon but would not divulge the location.
Smith may have a carrot to dangle in front of CASCI building suitors -- Amendment 2. That measure, to be voted on by state residents Nov. 8, could exempt from taxes personal property used in a business’ operation. In an office building’s case, that would entail things such as tables, chairs and file cabinets.
If the amendment passes, the Legislature would have more flexibility with regard to changing property tax laws.
According to Kanawha County tax records, CASCI paid only personal property taxes from 2012 to this year. It received a break on those taxes between 2012 and 2015, dropping from $123,020 to $59,004. Records show CASCI paid $73,162 in 2022.
CASCI, which processes insurance claims for the Washington, D.C. area, had been exempt from real estate taxes from the year it moved into the building, 2009, until now, because it operated from a government-owned building. A special program using turnpike tolls enabled its purchase by the city.
“It’s just a giveaway of everything with no consequences,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said of Amendment 2. "Somebody's got to put gas in the police cruisers. A day of reckoning is coming."
Carper said he liked the idea of giving small business owners such a break, but an analysis by his office shows the benefits extending to major corporate players.
Carper has already been vocal about the city of Charleston and the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority agreeing to take possession of the Town Center mall parking garages. Property taxes are owed on the parking buildings, but the $129,000 bill might not be collectable from the State Auditor’s Land Fund because a municipality owes them.
In 2009, when CASCI bought the building, records show it valued at $5.5 million. By 2013 that number had grown to $9.9 million and hovers around $9 million now.
Even if Smith’s referenced national firm comes to town, the CASCI hole would remain and add to a corridor of vacancy which extends from the intersection of Clendenin Street and Kanawha Boulevard to the vacant Sears building on Clendenin. In between is a vacant lot owned by Poca Valley Bank.
The Sears building is scheduled to be demolished following a long court battle between building owner and hotel developer Mayur Patel and mall owner The Hull Group.
A lot beside the Beni Kedem Temple, which formerly contained a restaurant, also remains vacant.